Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

The pre-season training is done, the season proper starts this weekend as the heartbeat of club rugby – the Energia All-Ireland League – kicks off on Saturday afternoon.

The Men’s and Women’s league campaigns will feature 18 rounds of competition followed by playoffs and culminating in another exciting double header finals day at Aviva Stadium on Sunday 26 April.

Our feature live game on irishrugby+ this weekend sees two newly promoted sides – Nenagh Ormond and Old Belvedere – go head to head on Saturday afternoon at 4pm – subscribe here and watch for free.

Women’s Division

It’s a huge weekend for women’s rugby with the Women’s Rugby World Cup final on Saturday so most games are kicking off early in the league this weekend. Ennis mark their debut season in the top flight with a trip to Tullow while Railway host Belvo and their new head coach Fiona Hayes in a repeat of last season’s semi-final.

Men’s Division 1A

Nenagh Ormond have risen through the ranks to the top flight and they face familiar foes Old Belvedere, whom they played in Division 1B last season, in their opening match – expect a huge crowd in New Ormond Park and watch live on irishrugby+

Division 1B

All eyes on Shaw’s Bridge this weekend as newly promoted Instonians start their Division 1B challenge at home to Naas. Garryowen, who were relegated from Division 1A kick off with a Munster derby against UCC.

Division 2A

Wanderers are back in Division 2A and they start their campaign at home to MU Barnhall, who narrowly missed out on promotion to 1B adn will have a point to prove this season.

Division 2B

Buccanneers drop down after a difficult season in 2A, they will hope to fare better in 2B starting with a Connacht derby against Galwegians.

Division 2C

Bective and Thomond are back on the All-Ireland stage and they face each other at Liam Fitzgerald Park on Saturday afternoon.