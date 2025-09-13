Two Weeks To Go: Energia All-Ireland League Returns With Free Live Streams on IrishRugby+

The countdown is on – in just two weeks’ time, the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) returns, on Saturday 27, September, kicking off another season of top-class club rugby across the country. Supporters will once again be able to enjoy the action live on IrishRugby+, which is back for its second season bringing free and accessible coverage of some of the stand out games of the league.

To celebrate the start of the 2025/26 Energia AIL season, the IRFU is delighted to announce that two early-season fixtures will be streamed live and free on IrishRugby+.

On Saturday, 27th September, the two newly promoted sides Nenagh Ormond and Old Belvedere will meet in a Division 1A clash at Highfield, kick-off 4pm.

The following weekend, on Saturday, 4th October, reigning champions UL Bohemian will take on Railway Union in the Women’s Division at Annacotty, also kicking off at 4pm.

These showcase fixtures underline the IRFU’s commitment to making Irish club rugby more accessible to fans everywhere, while giving players and clubs a platform to shine.

A select number of Energia AIL fixtures will be streamed by the IRFU and Energia, throughout the 2025/26 season on IrishRugby+, and will also include links to clubs streamed games, ensuring supporters can follow even more of the action as the league unfolds.

Register for free now on IrishRugby+ and be ready to watch as the Energia All-Ireland League season which kicks off on Saturday 27, September.

See the full list of Energia All-Ireland League fixtures for 2025/26.