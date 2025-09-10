Briggs Pays Tribute As Pearse Ends Munster Career As Interpro Winner

Munster Women’s star Chloe Pearse has today announced her retirement from provincial rugby after a superb 10-year career in the red jersey which saw her make 37 senior appearances.

A stalwart figure at number 8, she scored the opening try in last month’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final at Energia Park as Munster regained the title in impressive fashion, handing last year’s winners Leinster a 50-15 defeat.

Pearse started playing rugby as a 13-year-old in St. Mary’s RFC in Limerick, before turning out in the colours of Shannon RFC and then UL Bohemian RFC, the record Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division winners.

The Limerick native has been a big part of the Red Robins’ success, and most recently captained the club in 2023/24 and 2024/25 as they won their first back-to-back All-Ireland League crowns since 2018.

Now 31, she made her Munster debut against Connacht back in 2015 where coming on as a replacement. In that debut season, she went on to help Munster claim their 11th Women’s Interprovincial Championship title.

Pearse earned her first start in the red of Munster the following year when she packed down in the second row against Ulster. In all, she won five Interprovincial Championships with the province, captaining the team in 2018, 2019, and 2024.

She also played in the two historic matches against the Barbarians in 2017 and 2023, and of all her memorable moments in red, the most important one happened at Cork’s Virgin Media Park in January 2023.

Following the 26-17 bonus point win over Leinster that day, Chloe’s team-mate and partner, Clodagh O’Halloran, got down on one knee on the all-weather pitch to pop the all-important question, much to the delight of the watching players, coaches, and fans.

The couple got married this summer before teaming up in the Munster pack for another successful Interprovincial campaign. Pearse was a vice-captain across the four-round series, and scored four tries as the competition’s second top try scorer.

On the international scene, she made her debut for Ireland as a replacement in 2016 in a November Test against England. The strong-carrying back rower went on to earn a further six caps, and scored a try during the 2022 tour to Japan.

Speaking about her friend and former team-mate’s illustrious career, Munster Women’s assistant coach Niamh Briggs said: “I’m incredibly proud of Chloe, of the person, player, and leader she has become through her time with Munster.

“From the first day I met Chloe, her competitive edge and the standards she demanded from herself and others around her set her apart immediately.

“She has continued to evolve, grow, and develop over her career, and epitomised all the traits we associate with Munster players.

“Chloe’s leadership was never more evident over this past summer as she selflessly brought so many young players along with her knowing that this was her last Interprovincial Series.

“She showed them the Munster way, and Chloe’s legacy in Munster will last for many years to come.”