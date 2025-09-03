Ireland Touch Rugby Teams Claim Silver at European Seniors Cup

Ireland’s Mixed 30s and Men’s 45s squads both returned home with silver medals from the European Seniors Cup, held at the University of Stirling in Scotland in August.

The tournament was a test of skill and endurance for all sides. While Ireland narrowly missed out on gold, both teams produced impressive performances that provide strong momentum heading into next year’s European Touch Rugby Championships in Vichy.

The Ireland Mixed 30s endured a tough opening day, suffering a defeat to tournament favourites England and a narrow loss to Euroselect. A crucial win over Switzerland, however, reignited their campaign. Day two brought renewed confidence with victories over Portugal and Euroselect, earning the team a semi-final showdown with Switzerland. Ireland held firm to edge a 9–7 thriller, booking a place in the final against England.

In the decider, the Irish put in a spirited display, pushing the English far closer than in the round-robin stage. The match remained neck-and-neck until the final quarter when England pulled clear, eventually winning 10–7. Stephen Troy (16 tries) and Emily Pollard (10 tries) were standout scorers for Ireland throughout the competition.

The Men’s 45s displayed remarkable consistency across their eight matches, winning six of them. Their victories included strong showings against Scotland, Portugal, Euroselect, and England’s Men’s 50s and 55s sides. Despite their excellent form, Ireland were unable to match the strength of England’s Men’s 45s, who proved too strong in the final, winning 12–2.

The tournament also showcased Irish talent in refereeing as Sana Tansey officiated the Women’s 40s final, while Aoife McCarthy took charge of the Men’s 50s final – further proof of Ireland’s growing influence in European touch rugby.

Though both squads fell just short of gold, their silver medal finishes underline Ireland’s competitiveness on the European stage. With valuable experience now under their belts, the teams will aim to build on these performances as preparations begin for the European Touch Rugby Championships in France next year.

Full match details and player information can be found on the International Touch Rugby website. Several games, including both finals, are also available to watch on the International Touch YouTube channel.

Ireland Touch Rugby Mixed 30s:

Matt Lindsay (Cooke Warriors – Joint Captain), Risa Egerter (Racoon West – Joint Captain), Katie Fry (Cooke Warriors), Emily Pollard (Old Wesley), Conor McNamara (Racoon West), Hazel Jordan (Cooke Warriors), Darren Broderick (Cooke Warriors), Bronagh O’Hagan (Cooke Warriors), Andrew Haslett (Glasgow Centurions), John O’Connor (Cooke Warriors), Michael Forde (Racoon West), Stephen Troy (London Scorpions), Brian Leveau (Old Wesley), Steve Duddy (Eastside Eagles), Nick McCavery (Cooke Warriors), Ashleigh Currie (Cooke Warriors).

Coach: Paul Brown (Cooke Warriors)

Manager: Rebecca Magill (Cooke Warriors)

Ireland Touch Rugby Men’s 45s:

Frank Ennis (Marlay Park Tipsters – Captain), Paul Gavin (Buccaneers Touch – Vice Captain), David Dowling (Marlay Park Tipsters), André Miranda (Marlay Park Tipsters), Kevin Foley (Bedford Eagles), Tonka Selby (DSC Wanderers Touch), Jonathan Jones (Old Wesley Touch), Stephen Tighe (Marlay Park Tipsters), Nigel So (Buccaneers Touch), Stephen Sloan (Liverpool Otters), Mark Bagnall (Marlay Park Tipsters), Ed Binham (MU Barnhall Touch), Anthony Nolan (Percy Park Pirates), Barry Keogh (Marlay Park Tipsters), Salim Temtem (Letterkenny Touch), Karl Birrell (DSC Wanderers Touch).

Coaches: Anthony Nolan, Peter Ashe Browne (DLSP Touch), Rory Hickey (Marlay Park Tipsters), Denis O’Connor (Buccaneers Touch).

Managers: Brian Murray (Wicklow Touch), Chris Roche.