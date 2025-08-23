Elmes Kinlan Sends Leinster Through As Connacht’s Final Bid Falls Just Short

Vicky Elmes Kinlan’s 68th-minute try split the sides at Dexcom Stadium where three-in-a-row hopefuls Leinster beat Connacht 17-12 to qualify for next Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final. Finals day tickets are available to buy here .

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 3:

Saturday, August 23 –

CONNACHT 12 LEINSTER 17, Dexcom Stadium

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: Orla Dixon, Faith Oviawe; Con: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha

Leinster: Tries: Kelly Burke, Katie Layde, Vicky Elmes Kinlan; Con: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton

HT: Connacht 12 Leinster 5

Connacht were the better team for the opening hour, twice taking the lead in their bid to reach a first Interpro decider since 2019. Despite a terrific player-of-the-match performance from their captain Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, it was not to be.

Skipper Molly Boyne was the only starter from the 2024 final in this Leinster team, but Ben Martin’s charges held their nerve to secure second place and set up a rematch with Munster at Energia Park next weekend.

Beaten 33-22 by their arch rivals last week, the title holders trailed Connacht 12-5 at half-time after two fantastic finishes from Orla Dixon and Faith Oviawe had sandwiched Kelly Burke’s maul score.

The hosts had enough possession to add to their tally, yet a resilient Leinster, with their bench having a big influence, drew level through replacement Katie Layde. Elmes Kinlan then scored for the second week running, giving her side a chance to retain the trophy back at home.

This was one of Leinster’s hardest fought victories in recent seasons, especially given their absentees due to Ireland’s Rugby World Cup campaign, and an reliance on emerging young talent in Martin’s first season as head coach.

Connacht, who came into the third round just two points behind their opponents in the table, are missing some notable names too, including those on the injury list, and went agonisingly close to defeating Leinster for only the third time at this level.

Hannah Clarke was alert to Cara Martin’s early cross-field kick, with the Leinster centre having pinched possession a couple of phases earlier when counter-rucking. The visitors maintained their presence inside Connacht territory.

However, they could not capitalise on a promising lineout position – hooker Burke was guilty of a crooked throw – and a fine break from Balbriggan youngster Alma Atagamen, who was making her first senior start for Leinster.

Nic Dhonnacha’s right boot, and the direct running of Connacht’s forwards, gradually saw Emer O’Dowd’s youngsters advance past halfway. One lineout failed to work on for them, but they made their next set-piece opportunity count on the quarter hour mark.

Using first-phase lineout ball, Nic Dhonnacha’s crisp connection with Oviawe on a loop move unleashed Dixon who hit the line at pace from 30 metres out, brilliantly gliding around Emma Brogan to go over to the right of the posts.

Atagamen combined with her second row partner Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair to quickly send Leinster back into Connacht’s 22. Sustained pressure led to Burke levelling at five points apiece, crashing over from a well-controlled lineout drive.

With Nic Dhonnacha getting every inch out of a penalty kick to touch, the home side were poised to hit back. Full-back Brogan did very well to cover a dangerous kick from the Connacht skipper, who was providing great variety to their attack.

Forced back towards halfway, the westerners whipped the home crowd up into a frenzy when Oviawe struck in the 28th minute. Her excellent angled run saw her evade Martin’s clutches, cut inside and jink away from Brogan for a score which Nic Dhonnacha converted.

When Leinster tapped a penalty rather than go to the corner, it turned out to be the wrong decision. Connacht flooded forward again, Nic Dhonnacha sparking the best out of the backs, and Oviawe was held up from close range.

Despite losing Ailish Quinn to injury, Fódhla Ní Bhraonáin’s early second-half break had the green shirts on the move. Boyne lifted Leinster with a turnover penalty, yet out-half Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton failed to find touch with her subsequent kick.

The Blues lost one of their main ball carriers when Atagamen went off injured, but Katie Whelan’s searing run off the back of a scrum had them in try-scoring territory. Layde went in under the posts a few minutes later, following good work from Boyne and Whelan.

Following O’Sullivan Sexton’s levelling conversion, Connacht built a good attacking platform through Nic Dhonnacha. Leinster tightened up in defence though, with Kathy Baker winning a penalty at the breakdown, and their scrum was also rewarded by referee John Lillis.

Connacht then misfired at a lineout, following a Dixon interception and a subsequent penalty. Space opened up for them once more out wide, only for Jemima Adams Verling’s pass to be slightly behind Clarke, allowing Leinster to regroup.

Shortly afterwards, replacement Maggie Boylan’s barnstorming break from one 22 to the other proved vital in helping to decide the outcome. When play came back to the right, Baker got her hands free in contact, setting up Elmes Kinlan to score with aplomb in the corner.

The newly-introduced Heidi Lyons missed the difficult conversion, leaving five points in it with little over 10 minutes remaining. Needing a win to reach the final, Connacht emptied the tank in pursuit of the result.

Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair and Hope Lowney traded turnover penalties, and although play was mostly now in Leinster’s half, they were coming up with big plays. Ciara Short stole a lineout, and fellow replacement Aoife Corcoran was first to a loose ball a few minutes later.

Summoning the spirit of some of their famous days on the Interprovincial stage, Connacht were victorious when they hosted Leinster at Tuam RFC in December 2016 (8-5), and at the Sportsground in August 2023 (18-17).

There was to be no repeat of Méabh Deely’s late heroics from two years ago though, with replacement Beibhinn Gleeson’s yellow card for a high tackle on Corcoran seeing them end the match with 14 players.

TIME LINE: 15 minutes – Connacht try: Orla Dixon – 5-0; conversion: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha – 5-0; 22 mins – Leinster try: Kelly Burke – 5-5; conversion: missed by Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton – 5-5; 28 mins – Connacht try: Faith Oviawe – 10-5; conversion: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha – 12-5; Half-time – Connacht 12 Leinster 5; 52 mins – Leinster try: Katie Layde – 12-10; conversion: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton – 12-12; 68 mins – Leinster try: Vicky Elmes Kinlan – 12-17; conversion: missed by Heidi Lyons – 12-17; 79 mins – Connacht yellow card: Beibhinn Gleeson; Full-time – Connacht 12 Leinster 17

CONNACHT: Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC); Ava Ryder (Blackrock College RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), Fódhla Ní Bhraonáin (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere RFC); Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian RFC) (capt), Grainne Moran (Galwegians RFC); Hannah Coen (Creggs RFC), Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC), Roisin Maher (Galwegians RFC), Poppy Garvey (Railway Union), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC), Ailish Quinn (Galwegians RFC), Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC).

Replacements: Lily Brady (UL Bohemian RFC), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians RFC), Hope Lowney (MU Barnhall RFC), Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis RFC), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere RFC), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians RFC), Aisling Whyte (Southeast Galway Warriors RFC).

LEINSTER: Emma Brogan (MU Barnhall RFC); Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC), Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC), Cara Martin (Blackrock College RFC), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC); Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC); Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC), Kelly Burke (MU Barnhall RFC), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere RFC), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC), Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC), Emma Kelly (Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC) (capt), Rosie Searle (Navan RFC).

Replacements: Méabh Keegan (Railway Union RFC), Kara Mulcahy (Old Belvedere RFC), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere RFC), Ciara Short (Wicklow RFC), Aoife Corcoran (MU Barnhall RFC), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC), Heidi Lyons (Naas RFC), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College RFC).

Referee: John Lillis (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Jamie Coyle, Sarah O’Rourke (both IRFU)