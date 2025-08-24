Hogan Proud Of ‘Full Squad Performance’ On Ireland’s World Cup Return

Brittany Hogan was on the pitch in September 2021 when Ireland’s qualification dreams were shattered by Scotland, so to make her long-awaited Rugby World Cup debut against Japan clearly meant a lot to her.

Hogan and her team-mates put the pain of Parma well and truly in the past, running in six tries for a 42-14 win in sun-soaked Northampton which sparked joyous scenes afterwards for the players and coaches involved.

Scott Bemand’s charges will not be getting too far ahead of themselves, though, with Spain and defending World champions New Zealand still to come in the Pool C schedule. Nonetheless, as starts go, it gives them very solid foundations to build into the tournament.

Packing down at number 8, Hogan was deservedly chosen as the Mastercard player-of-the-match, having made 10 carries and 15 successful tackles, and set the tone with a powerful early surge. She acknowledged that it took a squad effort to get the job done against tricky opponents.

“First time back in the Women’s Rugby World Cup (in eight years), but what a beginning, what a start,” she said, as Ireland made their presence felt on their return to the game’s biggest stage.

“We made sure that we came out with a fast start to begin with, and the tries that the girls produced in the first half were electric. There were some super scores. It means so much for us to get that performance.

“It was a full squad performance, 1 to 23…32, 40. We had everything behind that performance, and I’m just so proud of the girls today. The occasion meant so much to the whole squad.

“We haven’t been here (at a World Cup) since 2017 so could have went into our shells, but that first-half performance was great.”

Although Haruka Hirotsu opened Japan’s account on the half hour mark, a slick break from the impressive Eve Higgins opened the way for Fiona Tuite to bag Ireland’s bonus point before half-time.

The girls in green were 28-7 to the good at that stage, having burst out of the traps with converted scores from Amee-Leigh Costigan and Neve Jones inside the opening 10 minutes. Costigan turned provided to release Béibhínn Parsons for try number three.

Lesley McKenzie’s half-time words had the desired effect, as Japan swiftly hit back through Masami Kawamura. They were knocking on the door again when Higgins snapped up Moe Tsukui’s loose pass and broke downfield for a crucial 53rd-minute try.

Replacement Enya Breen got on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute, crossing from close range via Aoibheann Reilly’s inviting pass. Japan did test Ireland and force errorss, including at lineout time, but even Linda Djougang’s sin-binning failed to alter the scoreboard.

Hogan commented: “We kind of have the challenge to ourselves to become the most connected team in the world, and I think that just shows that even after mistakes and stuff, we gather each other and we pat each other on the back.

“That’s the most you can do, and if you’re willing to be that connected off the pitch, you’ll do anything on the pitch for each other.”

That was cap number 35 for Hogan, and the Killinchy woman has been a mainstay of the team in recent years, as a hugely influential figure in the pack. She has played in all 20 Tests since Bemand took over as head coach in 2023.

Ahead of the Japan game, she was hailed by her injured team-mate, Dorothy Wall, as ‘the glue that keeps the Irish back row together’, with particular mention for being ‘a gainline workhorse with phenomenal skills, who gets go-forward (ball) for you every time’.

Hogan had just been replaced and taken her seat in the stand when there was a break in play in the 74th minute. A TV camera fixed in on her as she was confirmed as the player-of-the-match, and her team-mates clearly enjoyed teasing her about her moment on the big screen.

The Old Belvedere and Ulster star’s big 74-minute shift included making almost 40 metres – and 21 post-contact metres – with her carries. She made all of her 17 attempted tackles, including a dominant hit, and was a physical nuisance to Japan on both sides of the ball.

“I don’t like the cameras, I’d rather stay in the background and work hard to be honest,” she quipped in the aftermath, following the presentation of the specially-designed player-of-the-match trophy to her.

“It was a really tough game with the heat, and the ball-in-play time was really high. Japan are a skilful time so we didn’t have much set-piece.

“I was really surprised (to get player-of-the-match) at the end of it. We had so many good performances across the board, but that’s what you need to be a world-class outfit.”