Munster Extend Adidas Partnership As New Home Kit Is Revealed

Adidas and Munster Rugby have today unveiled the province’s new home kit, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Munster’s inaugural European Cup title win.

The launch of the new kit comes following a new contract extension that will see the relationship between adidas and Munster Rugby exceed the 20-year mark, with the Munster senior Men’s team winning four major trophies over the lifetime of the partnership.

Grounded in a striking red base, the jersey features hits of navy on the traditional pique rugby collar, as well as across the shoulders and arms. It will be worn by Munster for the next two seasons – 2025/26 and 2026/27.

The three crowns and stag, Munster Rugby’s crest, catches the eye thanks to jersey’s gold detailing, with the two stars sitting above the logo representing the province’s two European Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

The jersey is paired with navy shorts, matching the collar and detailing across the shoulders and arms.

Chris Walsh, VP Brand, North Europe at adidas, commented: “Munster has been one of adidas’ longest standing partners at the club rugby level, and we’re excited to see this historic partnership continue.

“The new home kit for the upcoming season represents a fresh interpretation of the classic colours tied to one of world rugby’s most identifiable provincial teams, mixing Munster’s famed heritage with adidas latest rugby performance technology.

“We can’t wait to see the new jersey on the pitch and in the stands in the coming season.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan added: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with adidas who are a world-leading sports brand. This is the fifth extension of a hugely successful and long-standing partnership that started all the way back in 2007.

“I’m sure our supporters will be excited at the unveiling of our new home jersey, and we look forward to working with adidas for the years to come.”

The new home kit will be worn for the first time this Sunday when the Munster Women open their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship campaign against Connacht at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 4.15pm – tickets are available to buy here).

You can pre-order Munster’s new home kit from today via Life Style Sports. The jersey will be available in-store and online from Thursday, August 21.