Golden Glory: Ireland’s Touch Rugby Mixed 18s Clinch European Title After Four-Year Journey

The Irish Mixed 18s Touch Rugby team etched their names into the history books, claiming a stunning Gold medal in the 2025 Atlantic Youth Touch Cup which concluded on Sunday after 3 days of action in the University of Limerick, a campaign that marks a turning point for Irish Junior Touch Rugby – driven by the transformative leadership of Tania Rosser and Billy Ngawini.

This victory was not an overnight success. It was a culmination of four years of dedication, where many of these young athletes began their journey in the Irish Mixed 15s squad. Under the guidance of Rosser and Ngawini, these players have evolved into a formidable force, showcasing the fruits of long-term vision and grassroots development.

Dominant Pool Stages: Noah’s Spark & Oscar’s Rise

From the opening whistle of Day 1 of the tournament, Ireland set the tone with commanding wins, sparked by an electrifying performance from Noah O’Neill, whose dynamic scoops carved through defences with ease. His ability to beat multiple defenders and create line breaks was the ignition Ireland needed to build momentum in their early matches.

In defence, Oscar Dunne emerged as an unsung hero. His defensive reads, relentless pressure, and clutch touches prevented opposition breakthroughs time and again. But as the tournament progressed, Oscar’s confidence soared, not only shutting down attacks but becoming a potent offensive weapon. By the final pool matches, his line running and link-up play were pivotal in turning defence into attack, adding an extra dimension to the Irish assault.

Ireland only stumbled once in the pool stages, with a narrow defeat to a strong England side. However, emphatic victories over both Wales and Belgium ensured their spot in the semi-finals. The contributions of female stars Cara Summerbell and Aoife Purtill were central, with Summerbell’s yards-gained and Purtill’s precise finishing keeping Ireland ahead of the pack.

Semi-Final Turnaround: Composure Under Pressure

The semi-final rematch against Belgium was a test of grit. An intense and physical first half saw both sides locked in a fierce battle, but Ireland’s tactical nous and discipline shone through after the break.

“At half-time, we knew we had them. We just told the kids to do their basics well, complete their 6s, and we would win. Transition was key,” Rosser revealed. Summerbell’s touch IQ and ability to carve out yards from nothing consistently put the Irish attacking pod on the front foot, laying the foundation for a comfortable second-half surge that saw them through to the final.

The Final: A Test of Character and Class

Wales, who had stunned favourites England in their semi-final with a dramatic intercept try, came into the final brimming with confidence. But it was Ireland who struck first. A composed and structured attacking display, orchestrated by the Noah O’Neill and Serge Broughton pod, saw them head into half-time with a commanding 3-1 lead.

However, Wales refused to back down. Two quick tries after the restart brought the game level, capitalising on brief lapses in Irish defensive concentration. But Ireland’s experienced heads kept their composure. The tactical awareness of coaches Rosser and John Ennis came to the fore, as they adjusted attacking patterns to exploit the Welsh defence. Broughton, a standout throughout the campaign, showcased his talent with decisive playmaking, while the blistering pace of John and Phillip Finnan was simply too much for the Welsh backline to handle.

The Irish midfield defence was immense through the entire tournament and this set them apart in the final where they contained Wales on a number of occasions.

What truly set Ireland apart was their female contingent. The ability of Purtill, Sloane Rangitaawa and Airmid Devitt O’Byrne to catch long passes, finish under pressure, and—crucially—prevent certain Welsh tries with last-ditch defensive efforts, proved decisive.

When the final whistle blew, Ireland stood as deserved champions, a team that combined flair with discipline, individual brilliance with collective unity.

Silver Success and Historic Firsts: Ireland’s Breakthrough Performances at Atlantic Youth Touch Cup

Ireland’s Mixed 20s squad delivered a heroic campaign to claim the Silver Medal, going unbeaten through six games before falling agonisingly short in an epic 10-9 final loss to England. It was a match that will be remembered for its relentless pace and drama, with Ireland pushing the reigning champions to the brink.

Kiran Byrne was the star of the tournament, earning the title of Mixed 20s MVP. The DSC Wanderers dynamo was also crowned top try-scorer, crossing the whitewash 19 times in 7 games, a phenomenal return that showcased his clinical finishing and game-breaking pace.

Bronze for the Brave: Boys 15s Shine on Debut

Competing for the first time at this level, Ireland’s Boys 15s team announced themselves in style, capturing an impressive Bronze Medal. Fielding an almost entirely debutant squad, they displayed maturity beyond their years, culminating in a resounding 10-2 victory over Lebanon in the 3rd place playoff. Ben Willis was unstoppable in that game. He dotted down 8 tries over the tournament marking himself as one to watch in Irish Touch Rugby’s future.

Mixed Results, Promising Future Across the Divisions

Ireland also fielded teams in the Boys 18s, Girls 18s, and Mixed 15s divisions, each showcasing the growth and depth of youth development.

The Boys 18s earned their shot at a Bronze Medal after impressive wins over Ukraine and Portugal, but were edged out by Wales in a 13-6 defeat. Tadhg Scott and Harrison Reeves both ended the tournament as joint top scorers with 6 tries apiece, highlighting their attacking prowess.

The Mixed 15s battled through a tough campaign, securing key victories over Belgium, England Lions, and Portugal to reach the quarter-finals. A narrow 9-8 loss to Scotland ended their medal hopes, but they bounced back superbly with further wins over Portugal and Belgium to finish 5th overall. Tamati Rangitaawa’s speed and precision earned him the team’s top scorer honour with 10 tries.

For the Girls 18s, it was a tournament focused on building for the future. Facing powerhouse teams like South Africa and Wales, the young squad finished fifth in their division. Despite the tough competition, several new talents were blooded into the international scene, with Laoise Tay finishing as top scorer with 4 tries and gaining invaluable experience.

Tournament Director Michelle Mulcahy commented, “We couldn’t have wished for the Atlantic Cup to go better, from standard of touch rugby across all categories, good weather and a great atmosphere. The cherry on top was the achievement of our Irish teams! The future of touch rugby is bright – for potential inclusion in the Olympics in 2032.”

The ITA Head of Junior Touch, Tania Rosser, who leads the Junior Program along with Billy Ngawini reflected on her teams’ performances,

“We’re incredibly proud of what Billy and I have achieved over the past four years, alongside our amazing parents who started this journey with us. To grow from just three teams to six is something truly special. Our players have done us proud, with three of our six teams placing – an incredible achievement that reflects their hard work and dedication. As a junior set up, we always strive to provide the best possible environment for our players, and we simply couldn’t do that without the support of our sponsors. A huge thank you to our Platinum Sponsor, House by Noel Dempsey, our Gold Sponsors, High Point and ATU, and all of our bronze and individual sponsors – your support makes all the difference. Lastly, a big thank you to UL for hosting such a fantastic tournament – the facilities were outstanding and it was the perfect venue for an unforgettable championship weekend.”

Looking ahead to the future, Billy Ngawini also added, “This was a great event and an opportunity to showcase Touch to the wider Irish community. Ireland Touch Rugby has grown in a short space of time, regardless of the lack of exposure, but after this weekend, no doubt there will a lot more people willing to get involved. I feel that a goal of having competitive sides in all categories isn’t too far away. It has been nearly 10 years since we hosted an international youth competition and I can see this being a more frequent event for Ireland.”

Ireland Junior Touch Rugby Squads:

Mixed 18s:

Serge Broughton (DSC Wanderers), Oscar Dunne (DSC Wanderers/Wicklow RFC), Luka Nagys (DSC Wanderers/Arklow RFC), Noah O’Neill (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC),

Philip Finnan (Buccaneers), Isaac Young (DSC Wanderers/Gorey RFC), Jack Marnell (DSC Wanderers/Seapoint), John Finnan (Buccaneers), Finn Standing (DSC Wanderers/Gorey RFC), Rhys Tanner (DSC Wanderers/Seapoint), Pearl Tyner (DSC Wanderers/Arklow RFC), Airmid Devitt O’Byrne (DSC Wanderers), Cara Summerbell (Old Wesley Touch), Aoife Purtill (Buccaneers), Sloane Rangitaawa (DSC Wanderers/Wicklow RFC) Amelie Chan (DSC Wanderers/Youghal RFC).

Coaches: Tania Rosser (DSC Wanderers), John Ennis (Old Wesley Touch).

Manager: Amelie Birrell (DSC Wanderers)

Mixed 20s:

Ben Harris (DSC Wanderers/Wicklow RFC), Jack Gordon (Buccaneers), Hugh Gilmore (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Luke Tanner (DSC Wanderers/Seapoint) Kiran Byrne (DSC Wanderers/Wanderers FC), Sami Phelan (DSC Wanderers/Wanderers FC), Adam Byrne (Wicklow), Paddy Waters (Cill Dara), Lewis Thornton (DSC Wanderers/Seapoint), Arthur Forrest (DSC Wanderers/Wanderers FC), Charlotte Nagle (East Coast Touch/Old Belvedere RFC), Emer Sweetnam (Barnhall), Ashleigh Hardy (Revolution Touch Birmingham), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Allie Flynn (Navan RFC), Millie Devlin Merriman (Greystones).

Coaches: Billy Ngawini (DSC Wanderers), Sam Bewley (Old Wesley Touch).

Manager: Jason Harris (DSC Wanderers/Wicklow RFC).

Boys 15s:

Ben Willis (DSC Wanderers/Greystones), Samuel Moraghan (DSC Wanderers/Pres. Bray), Finn Copelin (Buccaneers), Alfy Willis (DSC Wanderers/St. Gerards School), Henry Pratt (DSC Wanderers/North Meath RFC), Charlie McConnell (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Adam Deacon (DSC Lansdowne/Gorey RFC), Jayden Quinn (Buccaneers), Eric Young (DSC Wanderers/Gorey RFC), Jack Delaney (Buccaneers/Roscrea RFC), Ryan Copelin (Buccaneers), Aidan Hopkins (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Dhruv Sisodya (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Heath Hulin (DSC Wanderers/Arklow RFC) Charlie Moes (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC).

Coaches: Ola McCulloch (DSC Wanderers/Cill Dara RFC), Craig Keely

Manager: Kerri Edwards (DSC Wanderers)

Mixed 15s:

Ronan McLoughlin (DSC Wanderers/Wanderers FC), Alex Birrell (DSC Wanderers/Wicklow RFC), Tamati Rangitaawa (Wicklow), Elijah John Rangitaawa (Wicklow), Cillian Doyle (Barnhall), Anthony Chan (Youghal RFC), Louis Chambers (DSC Wanderers/Wicklow RFC), Cooper So (Buccaneers), Tyler Klopper (DSC Wanderers/Gorey RFC), Samuel Walsh (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Robyn Summerbell (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Saoirse Brennan (Wicklow), Keelin O’Brien (Portlaoise), Kai Hulin (DSC Wanderers/Arklow RFC), Millie Kenny (Wicklow), Mollie Quinn (Buccaneers).

Coaches: Karl Birrell (DSC Wanderers), Raymond Chan

Manager: Nelia Hulin

Girls 18s:

Lia Hulin (DSC Wanderers/Arklow RFC), Aoibhin Tynan (Buccaneers), Holly Goodwin (East Coast Touch/Greystones RFC), Keeva Mooney (DSC Wanderers/Port Dara), Niamh Summerbell (Old Wesley), Niamh Purtill (Buccaneers), Ivy Lyons (DSC Wanderers/Seapoint), Laoise Tay (DSC Wanderers/St. Mary’s College), Jennifer Kennedy (DSC Wanderers), Iseult Naidoo (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Kayla McNamara (DSC Wanderers/Roscrea RFC), Sarah Gillespie (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC) Erin Fitzpatrick (Portlaoise), Zoe Hunt Byrne (DSC Wanderers/Arklow RFC), Amy Oates (Cheltenham Tigers), Molly Guy (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC).

Coach: Darren Curran (DSC Wanderers), Cathal MacGearailt (DSC Wanderers)

Managers: Noel Mooney, Michelle Guy

Boys 18s:

Tadhg Scott (DSC Wanderers/Arklow RFC), Kenneth Crowe (DSC Wanderers/Clongowes), Tiarnan Guilfoyle (Greystones RFC), Shane Fox (DSC Wanderers/DLSP RFC), Harrison Reeves (Barton Bandits), Matthew Darcy (DSC Wanderers/Seapoint), Alex Connor (Buccaneers), Charlie Kane (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Shea Delaney (DSC Wanderers/DLSP RFC), Ethan O’Neill (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Sam Brennan (Wicklow), Conn Kelleher (East Coast Touch/Greystones RFC), Matthew Colton (DSC Wanderers/Lansdowne RFC), Patrick Carey (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC), Malachy Ngawini (DSC Wanderers/Wanderers FC), Ethan Bradshaw (DSC Wanderers/Greystones RFC).

Coaches: Seán Ballance (Old Wesley Touch)

Managers: Craig Keely, Paul Colton