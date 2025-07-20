Provincial Tour Provides ‘Important Opportunity’ For IQ Rugby Squad

An IQ Rugby squad has touched down in Dublin to begin their annual provincial tour of Ireland, which will include matches against their Under-19 counterparts from Munster, Connacht, and Ulster.

Led by head coach Frank Taggart, the 24-strong playing group will play the Munster and Connacht U-19 teams in a Triangular Festival in Limerick on Wednesday, before finishing the tour with a game against the Ulster U-19s next Saturday at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

“The IQ Rugby tour is such an important opportunity for Irish-qualified players to be benchmarked against their peers in Ireland,” said IQ Rugby Talent ID coach Kevin Maggs, the 70-times capped Ireland international.

“The opportunity to play against the best players at underage level in Ireland is crucial for the IQ programme, and provides players with the best chance of being selected to play international or provincial rugby in the future.”

The IQ (Irish-Qualified) Rugby squad, which is based in Clongowes Wood College this week, includes three players returning from last year’s tour – Taylor Coles, Harvey Leonard, and Alex Kerr.

Both Leonard and Kerr played for the Ireland Under-18 Clubs team against Italy U-18s in a two-match series last October. Aiden Vetjens, who is from the Netherlands, lined out on the left wing when Blackrock College lifted the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in March.

Some players in the IQ Rugby squad have travelled from the UK, Dubai, France, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, including Rourke O’Sullivan who represented the Sharks in the recent U-18 Craven Week tournament.

The IQ Rugby programme, an integral part of the IRFU High Performance pathway, was set up to identify and support Irish-qualified players with the ability, drive, and potential to progress within the Irish Rugby pathway.

Players qualify to be involved through either birth, their parents, or grandparents being born in Ireland.

Although the majority of the players are based in the United Kingdom, IQ Rugby is a global programme, and players can register their details and interest on www.iqrugby.com.

IQ RUGBY SQUAD (2025 Provincial Tour Of Ireland – Sunday, July 20-Saturday, July 26):

Alex Kerr (St. Anselm’s College, Birkenhead)

Callum Tyrrell (JESS, Dubai)

Charles Shortall (Rugby Club Massy Essonne, France)

Dylan Jenkins (The Campion School/Saracens)

Dylan Mortimer (Coventry College)

Eric Cantillon (Finborough School)

Finn Flook (Filton College)

Harvey Leonard (Ellesmere College)

Henry Tanner (Exeter College/Exeter Chiefs)

Hudson Nevin (Lldovery College/Scarlets)

Isaac Reid (Wesley College)

Taine Bird (Epsom College)

Taylor Coles (Filton College)

Aiden Vetjens (Blackrock College)

Alastair Kennedy (Truro College/Exeter Chiefs)

Billy Cross (Newbridge College)

Freddie Lomas (Millfield School/Bath Rugby)

Harry Cromie (The Bishop Wand School)

Josh Kelly (St. Mary’s College)

Miles Pearce-Lynch (Clifton College/Bristol Bears)

Robert Hennessy (The King’s School, Ottery St Mary)

Rory Honey (Radley College)

Rourke O’Sullivan (Michaelhouse, South Africa)

Thomas Campbell (Dauntsey’s School)

IQ RUGBY PROVINCIAL TOUR FIXTURES –

Wednesday, July 23 – Provincial U-19 Triangular Festival, University of Limerick

12.30pm – Munster Under-19s v IQ Rugby

1.30pm – IQ Rugby v Connacht Under-19s

Saturday, July 26 – IRFU High Performance Centre, Blanchardstown

11.15am – IQ Rugby v Ulster Under-19s

IQ RUGBY MANAGEMENT TEAM:

Frank Taggart – Head Coach

John Clarke – Assistant Coach

Nathan Millett – Assistant Coach

Ross Finlay – Team Manager

Nathan Briganti – Team Physio

Tom Brady – Athletic Development Coach

Steve Tiernan – Team Logistics

Kevin Maggs – IQ Rugby Talent ID Coach

Steve McGinnis – IQ Rugby Talent ID Coach

Lindsey Wordley – IQ Rugby Administrator