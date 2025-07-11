Match Preview: AUNZ Invitational XV v British & Irish Lions

The British & Irish Lions have one final chance to impress before the start of the Test series next week, as they target a fifth straight win when coming up against a strong AUNZ Invitational XV.

2025 BRITISH & IRISH LIONS TOUR:

Saturday, July 12 –

AUNZ INVITATIONAL XV v BRITISH & IRISH LIONS, Adelaide Oval, 8pm local time/11am Irish time (live Sky Sports Action & Main Event/talkSPORT)

Team News: Captaining the Lions for the second time in the space of a week, Tadhg Beirne will lead Andy Farrell’s men in Adelaide as part of an all-Irish second row partnership with James Ryan.

After his 51-minute debut against the NSW Waratahs last Saturday, Hugo Keenan resumes at full-back, with his Ireland team-mate, Mack Hansen, returning to the starting XV on the right wing, and Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe on the left.

The Scottish flavour continues through the starting back-line with Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu combining in the centre, and Toulon and Scotland scrum half Ben White handed his first Lions start, alongside England youngster Fin Smith.

All four nations are represented in the pack, which has England duo Luke Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart packing down in the front row with Scottish loosehead Pierre Schoeman, who will be making his third start Down Under.

Northampton Saints and England’s Henry Pollock gets the nod at blindside flanker, eager to follow up on his cameo performance against the ACT Brumbies, and Wales captain Jac Morgan and England’s Ben Earl complete the back row.

An all-Irish front row of Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, and Finlay Bealham will be waiting to come on in this final warm-up clash, while the recently-arrived Owen Farrell is poised to make his 19th appearance in the famous red jersey.

Speaking ahead of the game in South Australia’s capital city, head coach Andy Farrell said: “We are in a great position just over a week out from the first Test.

“The players now have another chance to put in a strong team performance, and put a hand up for selection for the Test matches against the Wallabies.

“Les Kiss has assembled a strong AUNZ Invitational squad with lots of international experience, and we know that he will have them well organised and they will bring a lot of physicality to the contest.”

Meanwhile, Queensland Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Crusaders centre David Havili will share the captaincy duties for the AUNZ Invitational team, as the combined side returns for the first time since 1989.

Coached by former Ireland assistant coach Les Kiss, the AUNZ selection includes 17 players with international experience, made up of the full starting line-up, and Wallabies pair Matt Philip and Jock Campbell on the replacements bench.

Salakaia-Loto headlines a Reds-heavy tight five, with hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa the only non-current Queensland player despite starting his career in the maroon jersey.

Aidan Ross and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen are the two starting props, with the latter an early try scorer for the Kiss-coached Queensland side against the Lions last week. Salakaia-Loto is joined at lock by Angus Blyth.

Former Brumbies flanker Pete Samu – a winner of the Investec Champions Cup with Bordeaux-Bègles in May – returns to Australia in the openside flanker role. Shannon Frizell, who played for the Barbarians recently, and Hoskins Sotutu complete the forwards.

Incoming Moana Pasifika centre Ngani Laumape links up with co-captain Havili, boosting the New Zealand contingent, and Tane Edmed, who made his debut for the Wallabies against Ireland last November, will have the reins at half-back alongside Folau Fakatava.

Starting at full-back, Shaun Stevenson is part of a potent looking back-three which also contains Marike Koroibete, a two-time John Eales medallist, and AJ Lam, a nephew of former Connacht boss Pat Lam.

The AUNZ Invitational XV can call on the Kiwi trio of Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusuti’a, and George Dyer as their reserve front rowers, while the Reds contigent is rounded off by the promising Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.

AUNZ INVITATIONAL XV: Shaun Stevenson; AJ Lam, Ngani Laumape, David Havili (co-capt), Marika Koroibete; Tane Edmed, Folau Fakatava; Aidan Ross, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (co-capt), Shannon Frizell, Pete Samu, Hoskins Sotutu.

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, George Dyer, Matt Philip, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland); Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England), Ben White (Toulon/Scotland); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England), James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) (capt), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England), Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), Ben Earl (Saracens/England).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), Marcus Smith (Harlequins/England), Owen Farrell (Saracens/England).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

FPRO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Pre-Match Quotes: Tadhg Beirne (British & Irish Lions) –

I’m lucky enough to be able to play more than one position and I’m very happy to play either one – if I’m on the field, that’s the main thing. “Number 6 is something I probably haven’t played that much over the last couple of years, and you have to do your best to get up to speed as much as you can. “It’s only natural for me to feel a bit more comfortable at second row because it’s where I’ve played all my rugby with Munster, so I’m looking forward to being back in the row again. “It’s a huge opportunity, every game is an opportunity. The way the lads went on Wednesday (winning 36-24 against the Brumbies), and this being the last game before the Tests, it’s an opportunity of us to put a performance in as a squad and individuals. “It’s our last opportunity before the first Test to put our hands up and make Andy’s decision a lot more difficult come team selection next week.”

Les Kiss (AUNZ Invitational XV) –

After speaking with all the players we thought the co-captaincy model with natural leaders like David and Lukhan would really suit this team and what we represent. “This week has been building nicely, and the boys have put a lot of time into getting to know each other. In forming new bonds many of them have discovered they have more in common than they originally thought. “We have named an experienced, powerful starting side for Saturday, and we know our bench will make an impact when they get their opportunity.”

Match Facts:

– A combined team has been played the Lions once before, on July 23, 1989 at Ballymore, Brisbane, when they were known as the ANZAC XV. It was the 12th and final game of the 1989 tour. The Lions won 19-15 after trailing 13-15 with just four minutes left when first Craig Chalmers and then Gavin Hastings, from 33 metres out, banged over a drop goal apiece to snatch the victory

– The Lions have visited South Australia just twice previously for rugby union. On July 16, 1888, they overcame the ’20 of South Australia’ 28-3 at Adelaide Cricket Ground, and then in 1966, again beating South Australia (this time a XV) 38-11 at Norwood Oval in Adelaide

– The Lions did, however, play four further games of Aussie Rules football, all at Adelaide Cricket Ground between July 7-14, 1888, winning one (against Port Adelaide), and losing the other three

– Adelaide Cricket Ground has hosted four previous Men’s rugby union Tests: Australia’s 142-0 demolition of Namibia at the 2003 Rugby World Cup, and Ireland’s 16-15 win over Argentina at the same event. The Wallabies beat the Pacific Islanders 29-14 there in 2004, and then in August 2022, in a double header in the Rugby Championship, Australia earned a 25-17 victory over South Africa, and New Zealand beat Australia 22-14 in a Women’s Test

– In addition, Adelaide Oval hosted a round of the World Rugby Sevens Series from 2007 to 2011, and saw South Australia host Fiji there in 1961 and 1984, and a NZ Divisional XV in 1991, while Australia ‘A’ beat France ‘A’ there in 2002, and a Fiji XV in 2006

– Aidan Ross is set to play against the Lions for the fourth time for a fourth different team, having already appeared for NZ Barbarians and the Chiefs in 2017, and for the Queensland Reds on this tour. In doing so, he will become the 21st player to have played for four different Lions opponents in non-Test fixtures

– David Havili made more attacking kicks in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season than any other Crusaders player (16). He also made the second most tackles among centres in the competition (166)

– Pete Samu made five appearances in the Investec Champions Cup this season. In those appearances, he scored five tries and made nine clean breaks

– Folau Fakatava assisted eight tries and made ten clean breaks in his nine Super Rugby Pacific appearances this year

– Ben Earl has made as many dominant collisions as any other player on tour so far, a total of eight. He has also made the most post-contact metres (59), and beaten the second most defenders (11)

– Jac Morgan has won more turnovers than any other Lion on tour so far (four). He has also made an average of 16 tackles per 80 minutes

– Mack Hansen has made five clean breaks on tour so far – second only to Tommy Freeman. He has also made the joint-most tackles on kick chase (nine)

Previous Meeting:

1989: British & Irish Lions Tour To Australia – ANZAC XV 15 British & Irish Lions 19, Ballymore, Brisbane