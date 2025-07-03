Siobhán Daly To Referee At Six Nations Women’s Summer Series

Siobhán Daly’s latest achievement as a referee will see her represent the IRFU as a match official at the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series , which kicks off in Caerphilly, Wales on Saturday afternoon.

Daly, who only started refereeing in 2020, has worked incredibly hard to establish herself as one of the top Women’s referees in the country.

Her remarkable progress is a testament to the renewed focus on development and opportunities for female referees within the IRFU system.

As part of her preparation for this month’s Under-20 tournament, she refereed two matches between the Ireland and Canada U-20 Women’s teams at the IRFU High Performance Centre in May.

The second game marked a significant milestone as it was officiated by a full team of five female officials – referee Daly, assistant referees Alana Kerr and Caitlin Fisher, and Sara Buratovic and Aude de Casanove as the fourth and fifth officials.

Daly refereed several Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division fixtures this season, including the semi-final between UL Bohemian and Blackrock College. She also took charge of the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup final between Malone and MU Barnhall.

SIOBHAN DALY PROFILE

When did you start refereeing? 2020.

Why did you start refereeing? I used to play rugby and really missed being involved in the game. I started refereeing other codes, e.g. Touch rugby, but wanted to challenge myself in the 15-a-side game.

What did you enjoy most about the recent games at the High Performance Centre? I loved working with a team of fellow females. Getting used to working with the communication equipment was fun too. It was also really good to receive so much support from the IRFU Referee Department. We were so well looked after and were coached in both games which allowed us, as a team of officials, to develop our individual and team skills.

What advice would you give to any woman interested in taking up refereeing? Just do it, you will really enjoy it.

We wish Siobhán all the very best for the Six Nations Summer Series in Wales, and look forward to hearing more about her journey as a match official.

ALANA KERR PROFILE

Kerr has made excellent progress herself this season which culminated in her officiating at the Under-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in England in April.

What year did you start refereeing? 2023.

Why did you start refereeing? I always found myself fascinated with what the referee was doing when I was playing. When I moved home from University in Nottingham, I decided to just give it a go!

What did you enjoy most about the recent games at the High Performance Centre? It was great to work with female referees from other provinces. The games were quite high intensity, and we had to be switched on! I felt that we progressed well as a team over the two matches, and I’m excited about what further opportunities might come in the future.

What advice would you give to any woman interested in taking up refereeing? It’s simple – just give it a go! I have loved every minute, and the support has been fantastic.

CAITLIN FISHER PROFILE

Fisher, a rising star on the refereeing scene, was the referee for the Suzanne Fleming Cup final between the Clogher Valley and Ballymena Women’s team at the home of Ulster Rugby in April.

What year did you start refereeing? 2021.

Why did you start refereeing? I wanted a challenge whilst staying involved in rugby.

What did you enjoy most about the recent games at the High Performance Centre? Having the opportunity to work in higher level games with a dedicated group of fellow female match officials. Just being in and around that environment was a privilege.

What advice would you give to any woman interested in taking up refereeing? Get stuck in! Everyone is so supportive, so don’t be afraid to ask questions – there are no stupid questions!

SARA BURATOVIC PROFILE

Buratovic played rugby for Croatia and moved to Ireland a few years ago.

What year did you start refereeing? I started a few years ago in my native Croatia, but joined Leinster Rugby Referees in 2024.

Why did you start refereeing? I played for my country and always admired what the referees did. I wanted to give back to the game I love.

What did you enjoy most about the recent games at the High Performance Centre? It was an amazing feeling being part of games at such a high level. I learned so much from working with Siobhán, and as always, the support from the IRFU Referee Department was excellent.

What advice would you give to any woman interested in taking up refereeing? If you have a passion for rugby and want to stay involved in the game, give it a go. It is an amazing journey ahead of you with great team-mates and support.

AUDE DE CASANOVE PROFILE

De Casanove, who is from France, has been on her referring journey for a few years now and is learning with every match.

What year did you start refereeing? 2019.

Why did you start refereeing? I was playing for my club but found myself spending most of the time on the bench! I didn’t see one female referee during that time, so when I saw a New Referee course being advertised, I thought I would give it a go!

What did you enjoy most about the recent games at the High Performance Centre? Being able to be part of a full female team of five and help facilitate a great game for more than 30 brilliant girls that seemed so eager and happy to play.

What advice would you give to any woman interested in taking up refereeing? Being a referee means facilitating the game for others to play under safe and fair conditions and it’s really rewarding to see happy faces after the match. But it also teaches you to make decisions and own them, to make mistakes and accept them, then learn from them. You belong in the middle and it’s the best seat in the house!

These are just five of a small but growing number of female referees in Ireland. With the Women’s Rugby World Cup just a few months away, the attention of the nation will be turning to that event. There is no better time to give refereeing a go.

If interested in refereeing, the Provincial Referee Managers would be delighted to hear from you. Further information about refereeing, including their contact details, can be found here.