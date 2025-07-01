Connacht And Ulster’s Challenge Cup Pool Line-Ups Are Confirmed
This afternoon’s pool draw for the 2025/26 EPCR Challenge Cup has thrown up some intriguing fixtures for Connacht and Ulster, as the 18 competing teams bid to follow in the footsteps of this year’s champions Bath.
Former Ireland international Ian Madigan drew the balls out of the drum during the event in the Premier Sports studios in Dublin. Presenters Elma Smit and Vincent Pochulu were on hosting duties.
2025/26 EPCR CHALLENGE CUP POOLS:
POOL 1: Ospreys, Zebre Parma, Montpellier Hérault Rugby, US Montauban, Black Lion, CONNACHT RUGBY
POOL 2: LOU Rugby, Newcastle Falcons, Dragons RFC, Benetton Rugby, Lions, USAP
POOL 3: Toyota Cheetahs, Cardiff Rugby, Exeter Chiefs, Racing 92, Stade Français Paris, ULSTER RUGBY
MATCH WEEKENDS:
Round 1 – December 5/6/7
Round 2 – December 12/13/14
Round 3 – January 9/10/11
Round 4 – January 16/17/18
Round Of 16 – April 3/4/5
Quarter-Finals – April 10/11/12
Semi-Finals – May 1/2/3
EPCR Challenge Cup Final – San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Friday, May 22