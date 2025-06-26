O’Mahony Set To Close Out Career As Captain Of Barbarians

Peter O’Mahony and Cian Healy will bring the curtain down on their stellar professional rugby careers when the Barbarians play World champions South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm local time/4.10pm Irish time – live on Sky Sports Action).

Four months on from announcing his retirement, O’Mahony will captain the Robbie Deans-coached Barbarians in his final outing as the world famous invitational team take on the Springboks on South African soil for the first time. Tickets are available to buy here.

Fellow Ireland centurion Healy, who is hanging up his boots a fortnight on from Leinster’s BKT United Rugby Championship success, packs down at loosehead alongside France’s Camille Chat and Samoan tighthead Paul Alo-Emile.

Speaking ahead of the star-studded clash at DHL Stadium, Healy said: “I’m good, I’m happy about it (being my last game), I’ve been lucky enough to have a really good career, and play a lot of games for my province and country.

“I suppose a couple of different parts of the season, it might have got an emotional twist, and last outings with Leinster, last outings with Ireland.

“But to be honest, I’ve tried to park any of the real thoughts about it and continue as professional as possible. Deal with the aftermath after rugby.”

He added: “South African rugby is in such a strong place. You’ve got a big task on your hands coming here to play a game, and I think regardless of who the personnel are, it’s still going to be a whopper task.

“The Test experience in the squad helps when you don’t have an awful lot of time together, and you might have to help each other along the way. I think that number of exposures in games allows you to do that a little bit quicker.

“It’s just kind of hardwired into you to be able to fix something or notice something or communicate that little bit better. I think it really helps in that manner.

“But at the same time, you get guys that don’t have a huge number of (international) caps that their motivation and drive is something you look at and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m here for that’. That’s going to pick me up and how they carry themselves gives other people a lift.

“It’s a great thing that everyone’s characteristics or past or level of caps or whatever, it all adds to what the value is. I think what everyone has to offer brings the whole squad up there.”

Stomers lock Ruben van Heerden lines up against his fellow countrymen in the second row, and is partnered by England’s David Ribbans.

The Barbarians back row is packed with international experience with skipper O’Mahony featuring alongside former New Zealand captain Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell.

Livewire scrum half Tawera Kerr-Barlow, who is leaving La Rochelle to join fellow Top 14 club Stade Francais, will link up with Chiefs youngster Josh Jacomb at half-back.

New Zealanders Peter Umaga-Jensen and Leicester Fainga’anuku make up the centre pairing, with fellow Kiwis Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Mark Tele’a on the wings. France’s Melvyn Jaminet starts at full-back.

The Baa Baas’ replacements bench features a six-two split, including front rowers Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, and Will Collier, and fellow forwards Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, and Lachlan Boshier. Santiago Arata and Joe Marchant provide the back-line cover.

“This is the first time a South African crowd have got to see the Barbarians face the Springboks on home soil, and it’s going to be a great fixture,” said Barbarians head coach Deans.

“The boys have come in and bonded really well. Those connections will be important against the World champions.”

BARBARIANS (v South Africa): Melvyn Jaminet; Mark Tele’a, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens; Josh Jacomb, Tawera Kerr-Barlow; Cian Healy, Camille Chat, Paul Alo-Emile, Ruben van Heerden, David Ribbans, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell.

Replacements: Ricky Ricatelli, Hassane Kolingar, Will Collier, Josh Beehre, Hoskins Sotutu, Santiago Arata, Joe Marchant, Lachlan Boshier.