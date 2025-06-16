Leinster Dozen To Link Up With Lions Ahead Of Argentina Test

The victorious dozen players from Leinster’s BKT URC title win will link up with the British & Irish Lions squad in Dublin today, ahead of Friday’s 1888 Cup match against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm – live on Sky Sports Main Event & TG4).

A total of 15 players who were involved in the Gallagher Premiership and URC finals on Saturday will join head coach Andy Farrell’s group this afternoon. They will then participate in their first training session on Tuesday.

Toulouse and Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn is the only player who is yet to join the Lions squad as he remains on Top 14 duties in France.

After being called up for last week’s training camp in Portugal, England duo Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour will train with the Lions today at the UCD Bowl, before returning to their respective clubs.

The players joining the Lions squad today are Leicester Tigers lock Ollie Chessum, Bath pair Finn Russell and Will Stuart, and the Leinster and Ireland contingent of Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Garry Ringrose.

The last remaining tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie for the first ever Lions fixture to be held in Ireland, and it promises to be a great occasion and the perfect send-off for Farrell’s men at Irish Rugby HQ on Friday night.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS SQUAD:

BACKS (16) –

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

FORWARDS (21) –

Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (capt) #825

Rónan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS – 2025 TOUR FIXTURES:

1888 Cup Match –

Friday, June 20 – British & Irish Lions v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, kick-off 8pm

Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Series –

Saturday, June 28 – Western Force v British & Irish Lions, Optus Stadium, Perth, kick-off 11am Irish time

Wednesday, July 2 – Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, kick-off 11am Irish time

Saturday, July 5 – NSW Waratahs v British & Irish Lions, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, kick-off 11am Irish time

Wednesday, July 9 – ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions, Gio Stadium, Canberra, kick-off 11am Irish time

Saturday, July 12 – Invitational AU & NZ v British & Irish Lions, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, kick-off 11am Irish time

Saturday, July 19 – First Test: Australia v British & Irish Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, kick-off 11am Irish time

Tuesday, July 22 – First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, kick-off 11am Irish time

Saturday, July 26 – Second Test: Australia v British & Irish Lions, MCG, Melbourne, kick-off 11am Irish time

Saturday, August 2 – Third Test: Australia v British & Irish Lions, Accor Stadium, Sydney, kick-off 11am Irish time