O’Dowd Excited To Build On First Year As Connacht Women’s Head Coach

Last season’s Connacht senior Women’s coaching group has been retained for the upcoming Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship , with Emer O’Dowd in the head coach role for the second year running.

Originally from Balla in County Mayo, O’Dowd stepped up as Connacht’s head coach last summer, bringing through a number of talented young players as they overcame Ulster 33-19 to finish the Interprovincial campaign in third place.

The former Galwegians and Connacht captain has been a Women’s Development Officer with Connacht Rugby since 2019, working with clubs and schools in the north of the province. She has been part of their Club & Community staff for 17 years.

“I am honoured and so proud to be part of this group of players and management again. We want to build on last year’s performances, and I truly believe this management team will challenge these players to improve and excel in a high performance environment,” she said.

“From exciting players to young blood coming through, the competition for selection will give us headaches in a good way. I’m looking forward to what the new season brings.”

Assisting O’Dowd again in 2025 will be backs and attack coach Gavin Duffy, the ex-Connacht and Ireland full-back, defence coach Tommy Ellard, and forwards coach Doron McHugh.

“It’s a privilege to be involved with this ambitious squad of young players again,” admitted McHugh, the scrum specialist and former Ballinrobe and Galwegians prop.

“I’m looking to challenge both the players and myself to bring the best out of them and build on the solid foundations we laid together last year. This will give our exciting back-line a solid platform to attack off.”

Their first year together as a coaching team saw the Connacht Women lose 38-19 away to eventual champions Leinster, finish just five points behind Munster in a Galway thriller, and they also drew with and beat Ulster in two encounters at Kingspan Stadium.

The likes of Gráinne Moran, Ella Burns, Hannah Clarke, Béibhinn Gleeson, and Poppy Garvey certainly enhanced their reputations during the 2024/25 Interpros, while explosive forward Faith Oviawe shone with a five-try haul.

Ivana Kiripati, who was recently called up to Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preparation squad, is another young player showing plenty of promise, while Edel McMahon, Béibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly, Nicole Fowley, and Méabh Deely have big World Cup ambitions this year.

The four-round Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship kicks off for Connacht on Sunday, August 10 with a trip to Virgin Media Park (kick-off 4.15pm) to play Munster, last season’s beaten finalists.

O’Dowd’s side will then have back-to-back home matches at Dexcom Stadium where they will host Ulster on Saturday, August 16 (kick-off 4.15pm), and defending champions Leinster on Saturday, August 23 (kick-off 2.30pm).

The title winners and overall Championship placings will be confirmed during the finals day which will be held at Energia Park on Saturday, August 30.

The Connacht Women have further continuity in their 2025/26 set-up with analyst Evan Gannon, nutrionist Róisín Hession, physiotherapist Caileen Meehan, and high performance coach Lisa Ryan all remaining on from last year.

Zoë Langsdale and Chloe McCrann have been added as team managers, while David Mannion joins Emma Finnegan in a strength and conditioning coaching capacity.