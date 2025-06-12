Leinster Team Named For URC Grand Final

The Leinster Rugby team, proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to take on the Vodacom Bulls in the BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final on Saturday at Croke Park (KO: 5pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1) has been named by Head Coach, Leo Cullen. Get your tickets here.

There are two changes to the starting XV from Saturday’s 37-19 win over Glasgow Warriors, with Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier coming into the team. Jack Conan captains the team once again, with Ryan Baird lining up at blindside flanker with van der Flier on the other side.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan continue their partnership in the second row with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down either side of Dan Sheehan.

Ringrose partners Jordie Barrett in the centre, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast the half-backs.

Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe continue on the wings with Jimmy O’Brien named at full-back once more. Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani provide the front row reinforcements with RG Snyman and Max Deegan providing their muscle from the bench. Jamie Osborne moves to the replacements alongside Luke McGrath and the departing Ross Byrne, who is set to make his 186th and final appearance for Leinster.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (101)

14. Tommy O’Brien (46)

13. Garry Ringrose (138)

12. Jordie Barrett (14)

11. James Lowe (91)

10. Sam Prendergast (33)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (157)

1. Andrew Porter (139)

2. Dan Sheehan (72)

3. Thomas Clarkson (58)

4. Joe McCarthy (49)

5. James Ryan (96)

6. Ryan Baird (84)

7. Josh van der Flier (157)

8. Jack Conan (165) CAPTAIN

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (78)

17. Jack Boyle (27)

18. Rabah Slimani (22)

19. RG Snyman (21)

20. Max Deegan (135)

21. Luke McGrath (233)

22. Ross Byrne (185)

23. Jamie Osborne (64)

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR​​)