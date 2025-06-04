Silverware Delight For Irish Teams At Union Cup

Three Irish clubs picked up silverware at the Union Cup in Oslo with the Emerald Winners winning the overall prize.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) extends its warm congratulations to the Emerald Warriors, Cork Hellhounds and Belfast Azlans on their outstanding performances at the 2025 International Gay Rugby (IGR) Union Cup, held in Oslo, Norway from May 29 to June 1.

This year’s tournament, featuring 45 teams from 10 countries, was a vibrant celebration of inclusive rugby — and Irish teams proudly flew the flag with passion, skill, and unity.

All three Irish clubs delivered impressive results:

• Emerald Warriors won the overall Union Cup, the tournament’s top prize, capping an undefeated campaign with a hard-fought final victory over French opposition.

• Cork Hellhounds captured the Bifrost Cup, winning every match in their tier and showcasing their continued growth since joining the IGR community in 2021.

• Belfast Azlans claimed the Vanaheim Bowl, a major achievement reflecting the team’s development and growing presence within the inclusive rugby movement.

Also representing Ireland were the Emerald Warriors’ Azures — the only women’s team from Ireland in the tournament — who competed in the inaugural Emily Valentine Cup, named after Ireland’s first-recorded female rugby player.

The Azures secured joint third place and lifted the Emily Valentine Vase, an impressive milestone for this young and fast-growing team.

The IRFU is delighted to see the well-deserved success of all three clubs on the pitch. Their performances are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and strong community spirit they have built over the past number of years.

David McKay, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer, said:

“It was fantastic to see the Cork Hellhounds, Emerald Warriors, and Belfast Azlans representing Ireland with such pride and determination in Oslo. Their achievements at the Union Cup reflect the growing strength of inclusive rugby in Ireland and the welcoming, community-driven nature of the game. We look forward to seeing these clubs continue to thrive, and we’ll continue to support inclusive rugby across all four provinces.”

The IRFU remains committed to promoting inclusive participation at all levels of the game and looks ahead to seeing Irish clubs shine again at future international events.