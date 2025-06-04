New Zealander Ross Is Sligo’s New Director Of Rugby And Head Coach

Sligo Rugby Club has installed Grant Ross as their new director of rugby and senior Men’s head coach – a key milestone in delivering the objectives outlined in the club’s Strategic Plan 2024-2028 .

Originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, Ross replaces outgoing head coach Paddy Pearson, a fellow Kiwi who had two stints in the role and famously led Sligo to a Connacht Senior League and Cup double in both of the last two seasons.

Competing in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B, Sligo reached the promotion play-offs in both 2023 and 2024 under Pearson, twice suffering semi-final defeats to UL Bohemian by very slim margins.

UL Bohs were also their opponents in the final round of the 2024/25 regular season, as two Louis McVitty tries helped the Strandhill-based side to a crucial 12-8 victory to narrowly avoid finishing in the bottom two of the table.

Having held onto their Division 2B status, Sligo will now have a new voice at the helm as Ross brings a wealth of coaching experience from one of New Zealand’s premier rugby environments, High School Old Boys, a club renowned for producing the likes of Dan Carter, Justin Marshall, Aaron Mauger, and Reuben Thorne.

The appointment reinforces Sligo Rugby’s High Performance Partnership with HSOB Rugby Football Club, a collaboration focused on player development, coaching excellence, and cultural exchange between the two clubs.

Ross has over 20 years of coaching under his belt across club, schools, and representative levels in both New Zealand and Australia, and is currently the head coach of the HSOB Colts.

A former Rugby Development Officer, he holds a degree in Sports Science and Level 3 coaching accreditations in both New Zealand and Australia. He previously had senior coaching roles at HSOB RFC and Waihora Rugby Club, and was Director of Sport at Rolleston College between 2020 and 2024.

Sligo Rugby has strong and growing connections with High School Old Boys, with several of the Connacht club’s current players – McVitty, Oisin Lawley, Luke Timms, and Conor Creaven – having come under the tutelage of Ross in Christchurch.

Pearson himself, fellow former captain Jamie Livingstone, and Sligo’s all-time top try scorer, Cal Goddard, also wore the HSOB jersey with pride. In return, Sligo stalwarts, Billy Leahy and Jason East, have represented the Polar Bears during spells in New Zealand.

Commenting on his move north to coach in Ireland, Ross (pictured above) said: “Firstly, I’m very honoured and privileged to have been offered the role by Sligo Rugby – a club with a proud history, great people involved, and a clear vision for the future.

“I’m really looking forward to getting involved, contributing to the club, and hopefully putting my mark on Sligo Rugby.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for my family to become part of such a great community and rugby environment. We’re genuinely excited about the move and becoming a part of Sligo. The kids are really looking forward to it too.”

Notably, as Sligo’s first full-time director of rugby, Ross will steer the senior Men’s team in Connacht and All-Ireland competitions, while playing a central role in the development of their Women’s, Youths, and Minis programmes.

Officially starting in August once he relocates with his family from Christchurch, he will also chair Sligo’s Player Performance and Retention Pillar, align coaching systems, and drive a high performance culture across all levels at Hamilton Park.

Brian Roche, Chairperson of Sligo Rugby, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Grant, Mel, and their children, Ellie and Isaac, to Sligo.

“This is a major step forward for the club. Grant’s full-time role will allow us to continue building sustainable success, develop a clear player pathway, and reinforce our community values across all levels of rugby.”