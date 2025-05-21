UCC Lock Ryan Earns Development Deal With Munster

UCC second row Conor Ryan will join Munster Rugby on a one-year development contract for the 2025/26 season, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old forward currently plays with UCC in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B, and came up through the ranks of Clonakilty RFC.

Ryan has featured in Munster teams already this season, making his senior debut in the pre-season friendly away to Bath, while he played in the mid-season clash with Leicester Tigers, scoring a second half try.

Most recently, he was involved in the two wins for Munster ‘A’ over Connacht Eagles in the latter stages of the IRFU ‘A’ Men’s Interprovincial Championship.

He has lined out with UCC in the All-Ireland League’s second tier over the last two seasons, and featured for the Cork students in their heartbreaking defeat to Nenagh Ormond in last month’s promotion play-off final.

Playing all his age-grade rugby with Clonakilty RFC, Ryan won a South Munster Under-18 League title with the west Cork club.

His promotion to a development deal is part of Munster Rugby’s wider ongoing commitment to monitoring local players’ performances in the All-Ireland League, and providing opportunities to players that emerge later and have been performing at a consistently high level.