IRFU 150 ‘A’ Men’s Interprovincial Championship: Final Round Results Round-Up

Leinster ‘A’ won the title decider away to their Ulster counterparts , as they were crowned inaugural winners of the IRFU 150 ‘A’ Men’s Interprovincial Championship. Munster ‘A’ also enjoyed a winning finish to their campaign, at home to Connacht Eagles .

Simon Broughton’s Leinster ‘A’ side needed a single point in Belfast in order to become champions. They took home the maximum haul in the end, avenging last week’s defeat to Ulster ‘A’ with captain Charlie Tector scoring two of their five tries.

Despite the 35-21 final round loss, the Gavin Hogg-coached Ulstermen finished as runners-up after winning three of their six matches.

There was just a point separating them from Munster ‘A’, who finished the Interprovincial series with back-to-back bonus point victories over Connacht Eagles.

Munster ‘A’ captain Ruadhán Quinn, Jake O’Riordan, and Gordon Wood scored two tries each in Friday’s 38-19 triumph over the Eagles. The westerners almost did the double over Ulster earlier in the campaign, and picked up a losing bonus point away to Leinster.

IRFU 150 ‘A’ MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – FINAL TABLE:

Team Pld W D L PF PA TB LB Pts LEINSTER 6 5 0 1 182 102 6 0 26 ULSTER 6 3 0 3 150 184 4 0 16 MUNSTER 6 3 0 3 166 161 3 0 15 CONNACHT 6 1 0 5 122 173 1 2 7

IRFU 150 ‘A’ MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – FINAL ROUND:

Saturday, May 17 –

ULSTER ‘A’ 21 LEINSTER ‘A’ 35, Malone RFC

Scorers: Ulster ‘A’: Tries: Lukas Kenny, James McCormick, Fraser Cunningham; Cons: Owen O’Kane 3

Leinster ‘A’: Tries: Cormac Foley, Liam Molony, Charlie Tector 2, Mahon Ronan; Cons: Caspar Gabriel 4, Charlie Tector

HT: Ulster ‘A’ 7 Leinster ‘A’ 21

ULSTER ‘A’: Ethan Graham; Lukas Kenny, Wilhelm de Klerk, Bevan Prinsloo, Rory Telfer; Owen O’Kane, Conor McKee; Jack Boal, James McCormick (capt), Joe Mawhinney, Matthew Dalton, Charlie Irvine, Marcus Rea, Sean Reffell, Tom Brigg.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Niall Carville, Blake McClean, Reuben Crothers, Bryn Ward, Clark Logan, Fraser Cunningham, Josh Stevens, Conor Rankin.

LEINSTER ‘A’: Hugo McLaughlin; Andrew Osborne, Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector (capt), Charlie Molony; Caspar Gabriel, Cormac Foley; Paddy McCarthy, Stephen Smyth, Alex Mullan, Billy Corrigan, Mahon Ronan, Alex Soroka, Liam Molony, John Vinson.

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Sparrow, Jerry Cahir, Donnacha McGuire, Josh Ericson, Tadhg Brophy, Ciarán Mangan, Connor Fahy, Ruben Moloney.

Friday, May 16 –

MUNSTER ‘A’ 38 CONNACHT EAGLES 19, CBC Cork

Scorers: Munster ‘A’: Tries: Ruadhán Quinn 2, Jake O’Riordan 2, Gordon Wood 2; Cons: Tom Wood 3, Tony Butler

Connacht Eagles: Tries: Oisin McKey, Harry West, Matthew Victory; Cons: Sean Naughton 2

HT: Munster ‘A’ 17 Connacht Eagles 12

MUNSTER ‘A’: Ben O’Connor; Liam Coombes, Fionn Gibbons, Gordon Wood, Andrew Smith; Tony Butler, Jake O’Riordan; Mark Donnelly, Jonathan Byrne, Luke Masters, Conor Ryan, Evan O’Connell, Michael Foy, Ruadhán Quinn (capt), Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Arron Roulston, Danny McCarthy, Edwin Edogbo, Joseph Coffer, Andrew O’Mahony, Tom Wood, Eoghan Smyth, Shay McCarthy, Patrick Campbell.

CONNACHT EAGLES: Harry West; Oisin McKey, Daniel Hawkshaw, John Devine (capt), Josh O’Connor; Sean Naughton, Joey Tierney; Temi Lasisi, Matthew Victory, Fiachna Barrett, Finn McCall, Niall Murray, Éanna McCarthy, Max Flynn, Sean O’Brien.

Replacements: Jack Boyan, Billy Bohan, Ben Griffin, Oisin Halpin, Bobby Power, Charlie Keane, Donnacha O’Callaghan, Kelvin Langan, Tom Waters, Orin Burke.

2024/25 IRFU 150 ‘A’ MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS –

Saturday, November 16 –

CONNACHT EAGLES 7 LEINSTER ‘A’ 28, Creggs RFC

Scorers: Connacht Eagles: Try: Byron Roulston; Con: Sean Naughton

Leinster ‘A’: Tries: John McKee, Ruben Moloney, Alex Usanov, Andrew Osborne; Cons: Harry Byrne 2, Ross Byrne 2

HT: Connacht Eagles 0 Leinster ‘A’ 14

Friday, November 22 –

LEINSTER ‘A’ 22 MUNSTER ‘A’ 7, Terenure College RFC

Scorers: Leinster ‘A’: Tries: Ciarán Mangan, John McKee, Aitzol Arenzana-King 2; Con: Harry Byrne

Munster ‘A’: Try: Tom Ahern; Con: Tony Butler

HT: Leinster ‘A’ 17 Munster ‘A’ 7

ULSTER ‘A’ 14 CONNACHT EAGLES 40, Kingspan Stadium

Scorers: Ulster ‘A’: Tries: Ben Moxham 2; Cons: James Humphreys, Jack Murphy

Connacht Eagles: Tries: Shamus Hurley-Langton 3, Byron Ralston, Oisin McCormack, Shane Mallon; Cons: Sean Naughton 5

HT: Ulster ‘A’ 7 Connacht Eagles 14

Friday, November 29 –

MUNSTER ‘A’ 50 ULSTER ‘A’ 33, Nenagh Ormond RFC

Scorers: Munster ‘A’: Tries: Brian Gleeson, Hubert Gilvarry, Ben O’Connor, Liam Coombes 2, Oisin Minogue, Danny Sheahan; Cons: Dylan Hicks 5, Tom Wood; Pen: Dylan Hicks

Ulster ‘A’: Tries: Lukas Kenny 2, Cameron Doak, Henry Walker 2; Cons: Jack Murphy 4

HT: Munster ‘A’ 38 Ulster ‘A’ 14

Friday, December 20 –

ULSTER ‘A’ 26 MUNSTER ‘A’ 14, Shaw’s Bridge

Scorers: Ulster ‘A’: Tries: Tom Brigg, Reuben Crothers, Bryn Ward, Ben McFarlane; Cons: Ben McFarlane 3

Munster ‘A’: Tries: Des Fitzgerald, Jake O’Riordan; Cons: Tony Butler, Dylan Hicks

HT: Ulster ‘A’ 14 Munster ‘A’ 0

Friday, December 27 –

MUNSTER ‘A’ 12 LEINSTER ‘A’ 47, Nenagh Ormond RFC

Scorers: Munster ‘A’: Tries: Des Fitzgerald, Gene O’Leary Kareem; Con: Dylan Hicks

Leinster ‘A’: Tries: Will Hickey, Aitzol Arenzana-King 2, Conor O’Tighearnaigh 2, Paidi Farrell 2; Cons: Charlie Tector 6

HT: Munster ‘A’ 12 Leinster ‘A’ 12

Friday, March 14 –

CONNACHT EAGLES 21 ULSTER ‘A’ 22, Creggs RFC

Scorers: Connacht Eagles: Tries: Finn Treacy, Oisin McCormack, Fiachna Barrett; Cons: Sean Naughton 3

Ulster ‘A’: Tries: Zac Ward, Tom Brigg, Jonny Scott, Ethan Graham; Con: Aidan Morgan

HT: Connacht Eagles 14 Ulster ‘A’ 12

Friday, April 11 –

LEINSTER ‘A’ 26 CONNACHT EAGLES 21, Energia Park

Scorers: Leinster ‘A’: Tries: Lee Barron 2, Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector; Cons: Caspar Gabriel 3

Connacht Eagles: Tries: Oisin McCormack, Daniel Hawkshaw, Cian Brady; Cons: Sean Naughton 3

HT: Leinster ‘A’ 14 Connacht Eagles 14

Friday, May 9 –

LEINSTER ‘A’ 24 ULSTER ‘A’ 34, Clontarf FC

Scorers: Leinster ‘A’: Tries: Charlie Tector, Hugo McLaughlin, Andrew Osborne, Billy Corrigan; Cons: Caspar Gabriel 2

Ulster ‘A’: Tries: James McCormick, Zac Ward, Lorcan McLoughlin, Josh Stevens, Tom Brigg; Cons: Owen O’Kane 3; Pen: Owen O’Kane

HT: Leinster ‘A’ 17 Ulster ‘A’ 13

CONNACHT EAGLES 14 MUNSTER ‘A’ 45, Creggs RFC

Scorers: Connacht Eagles: Tries: Matthew Victory, Bobby Power; Cons: Sean Naughton 2

Munster ‘A’: Tries: Jake O’Riordan, Liam Coombes, Patrick Campbell, Gordon Wood, Andrew Smith, Ben O’Connor, Gene O’Leary Kareem; Cons: Dylan Hicks 4, Tom Wood

HT: Connacht Eagles 7 Munster ‘A’ 19

Friday, May 16 –

MUNSTER ‘A’ 38 CONNACHT EAGLES 19, CBC Cork

Scorers: Munster ‘A’: Tries: Ruadhán Quinn 2, Jake O’Riordan 2, Gordon Wood 2; Cons: Tom Wood 3, Tony Butler

Connacht Eagles: Tries: Oisin McKey, Harry West, Matthew Victory; Cons: Sean Naughton 2

HT: Munster ‘A’ 17 Connacht Eagles 12

Saturday, May 17 –

ULSTER ‘A’ 21 LEINSTER ‘A’ 35, Malone RFC

Scorers: Ulster ‘A’: Tries: Lukas Kenny, James McCormick, Fraser Cunningham; Cons: Owen O’Kane 3

Leinster ‘A’: Tries: Cormac Foley, Liam Molony, Charlie Tector 2, Mahon Ronan; Cons: Caspar Gabriel 4, Charlie Tector

HT: Ulster ‘A’ 7 Leinster ‘A’ 21