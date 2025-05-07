Djougang And Prendergast Among The Winners At Leinster Awards Ball

The annual Leinster Rugby Awards Ball was held on Tuesday night in UCD’s O’Reilly Hall, as Leinster stars past and present attended the black-tie event.

Hosted by MC Joe Molloy, over 500 guests celebrated the best of the province’s domestic and professional game over the 2024/25 season.

It was also an opportunity to say farewell to departing players and staff, and to acknowledge significant contributions of those driving excellence in the club and schools game across the twelve counties of Leinster.

Ireland’s ace prop Linda Djougang and Springbok lock RG Snyman were the big winners from the senior teams as they took home the Bank of Ireland Player of the Year awards for outstanding contributions in the blue of Leinster.

Ireland Sevens talent Robyn O’Connor and Sam Prendergast, who impressed during his debut Six Nations campaign with Ireland, were deserving winners of the BearingPoint Women’s Young Player of the Year award and the Laya Healthcare Men’s Young Player of the Year sward respectively.

Other notable winners were former Leinster President Paul Deering, who received the Bank of Ireland Never Stop Competing award for his exceptional dedication as a volunteer of nearly 50 years with Leinster, and Brian O’Driscoll who was inducted into the Guinness Hall of Fame for his remarkable achievements with Leinster and Ireland.

Tania Rosser was also celebrated for her time as head cach of the Leinster Women’s team, whom she led to back-to-back Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship titles across 2023 and 2024.

Naas RFC, Longford Rugby Club, St, Mary’s, Edenderry, and Blackrock College were the main winners in the club and schools game as Leinster Rugby celebrated their achievements over the last 12 months.

Bringing the curtain down on the event was an emotional standing ovation for and celebration of Cian Healy, who will retire at the end of the season as the most-capped Leinster and Ireland player of all-time.

His friends and former team-mates, Seán O’Brien, Paul O’Donoghue, and Eoin O’Malley, were brought on stage to reflect on and share some of their memories of a brilliant player and an even better team-mate.

LEINSTER RUGBY AWARDS BALL – 2024/25 AWARD WINNERS:

Best Menswear Development School of the Year – St. Mary’s, Edenderry

Kildare Village Tackle of the Year – Tommy O’Brien

Beauchamps School of the Year – Blackrock College

Bank of Ireland Never Stop Competing, Contribution to Leinster Rugby Award – Paul Deering

Energia Supporters’ Player of the Year – RG Snyman

Rhino Rugby Junior Club of the Year – Longford Rugby Club

BDO Senior Club of the Year – Naas RFC

Guinness Hall of Fame Award – Brian O’Driscoll

Irish Times Try of the Year – Sam Prendergast (second try v Bristol Bears, December 2024)

BearingPoint Women’s Young Player of the Year – Robyn O’Connor

Laya Healthcare Men’s Young Player of the Year – Sam Prendergast

Bank of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year – Linda Djougang

Bank of Ireland Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – RG Snyman

Departing Players Acknowledged and Celebrated on the Night –

Ross Byrne, Rory McGuire, Ben Brownlee, Aitzol Arenzana-King, Rob Russell, Liam Turner, Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Jordie Barrett, Cian Healy