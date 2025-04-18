‘Rollercoaster Of A Season’ Ends With #EnergiaAIL Title Joy For Enniscorthy

With their second Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C title win in four seasons, Enniscorthy feel the only way is up for a squad stacked with homegrown talent, and with lessons learnt from the recent past.

Enniscorthy only lasted one season in Division 2B when they were promoted in 2022, but having dramatically edged out Midleton for league silverware two weeks ago, Brett Igoe’s men reckon they are ready to push forward.

The County Wexford club’s recent success is no overnight story. They have been building steadily for years, backed by their loyal supporters at Alcast Park, and this season’s hard work culminated in a thrilling top-of-the-table finish.

Unlike three years ago, when a play-off final win over Skerries sealed promotion, the current campaign’s outcome was decided on the final day, with multiple moving parts adding to the tension.

Heading into the last round of matches, Enniscorthy needed leaders Midleton to slip up in Monkstown, while they themselves had to get a result away to Belfast Harlequins.

As news filtered through during the afternoon, with tries, penalties, and cards, the atmosphere up at Deramore Park became increasingly charged. When the final whistle blew, emotions erupted as it was confirmed that the Wexford outfit had done it, winning the league by a single point.

Davie Murphy, a stalwart of the club who was also part of the 2022 success, shared his experience of it with IrishRugby.ie, saying: “It still feels surreal. Going up to Belfast, the mindset was simple, we had to win. That was our only focus.

“We knew we couldn’t control what was happening in the Midleton game, so we just put our heads down and concentrated on our job. For most of the match, the sideline was actually pretty quiet, there weren’t many updates coming through.

“At one point, Belfast Harlequins had a player down injured, and I was chatting with one of our own lads who was out injured and doing water duties. He mentioned that Monkstown had a player sent off, and that Midleton were probably going to take the win, so at that stage it felt like it might be out of our hands.

“Then, with about three minutes to go, Harlequins were awarded a penalty try and we had two lads in the sin bin. It was chaos, and right then we got word that Midleton had lost (26-24 at Monkstown). Suddenly everything changed – it was all on us.

“Those last three minutes honestly felt like the longest of the season. It was just pure tension, knowing we were so close to something that had seemed almost impossible weeks before.

“The moment that final whistle went (confirming a 29-26 win), it was like a wave of emotion hit all of us. It was pure excitement, just absolute euphoria.

“We had so many incredible supporters who stuck with us all season, travelling the country, and they turned out in force again in Belfast. To be able to celebrate with them on the pitch, in that moment, was something really special.

“You dream of moments like that as a player, and to share it with the people who’ve backed us every step of the way made it all the more memorable.”

A proud product of Enniscorthy Rugby Club, the 31-year-old Murphy has worn the club’s colours from minis all the way to the senior team. Alcast Park is not just a rugby ground to him, it is home. Not just a place where he honed his craft as a hooker, but a place where he grew up.

Over the years, he has celebrated countless highs there, including three Provincial Towns Cups, two Leinster League titles, and now his second All-Ireland League trophy. For Murphy and many others, Enniscorthy is not just a club, it is a community, bound together by shared memories and a relentless spirit.

That spirit was tested early in the season. With just a draw from their first four matches, their latest run in Division 2C got off to a rocky start. But slowly, the tide began to turn.

By Christmas, they were fourth in the standings. Although defeats to Cork sides Dolphin and Midleton came at crucial points of the year, their form and belief never truly wavered.

Despite injuries and the usual disruptions experienced by a side trying to build a strong bid for promotion, Murphy insists that the team’s resilience, and its Wexford core, made this title triumph even more meaningful.

“It was definitely a rollercoaster of a season. We had a really slow start. Between injuries and lads still involved with GAA, we were short on numbers, even pulling a player out of retirement just to help us get through those opening games.

“There wasn’t much of a pre-season either, we only had one proper run-out in the Leinster League against Monkstown before being thrown straight into AIL, which made it tough to settle.

The group was still getting to grips with what Brett and Deccie (O’Brien) were putting in place tactically, so we were a bit rusty early on. “By Christmas, we were 16 points off Midleton, but the belief within the squad never wavered. The commitment in training and the bond in the group really started to shine through, and once we began to climb the table, the mindset shifted. “We knew catching Midleton was possible. That game away to them, where we took two points, turned out to be massive. To end the season as champions, with a squad made up of homegrown talent and local lads, it just makes it all the more special.”

Captain Tony Ryan’s season-ending injury in round 13, away to Omagh Academicals, was a significant blow to ‘Scorthy. As vice-captain, Murphy stepped up, leading by example on the final day against Belfast Harlequins as he scored two crucial tries.

While Ryan was forced to watch from the sidelines, his influence on the squad never faded, something Murphy deeply appreciated. The experienced front rower also felt it was a ‘huge honour’ to captain his childhood club.

“Tony came back to us this year from Clontarf, and from day one, his presence brought an unbelievable energy to the dressing room,” he explained.

“He was leading from the front every single game and having a brilliant season, so to lose him in Omagh, and in the way it happened, was tough. It was a cruel way for his season to end, and as team-mates, it really hit us hard losing our captain.

“But I was lucky in the sense that Tony had already set the tone. His standards, both on and off the pitch, were so strong that the group just kept driving forward.

“We also had five former captains in the squad, which was a massive help. I always knew I could lean on them or even reach out to Tony for guidance if needed.

“That kind of leadership depth says a lot about the character in this group. It made stepping in that bit easier, and made the success at the end of the season even more meaningful.”

Since Saturday, April 5, bodies have been resting, voices slowly returning, and the town has been basking in celebration. But thoughts are already turning to what is next. Enniscorthy only managed four wins during their last stint in Division 2B, narrowly missing out on the battle for survival in the play-offs.

However, with four familiar opponents from that season having gone through a tough period in Division 2B this term, the landscape could still change through the play-offs which begin tomorrow. Regardless of that, ‘Scorthy will return to the league’s fourth tier far more prepared.

Murphy is optimistic about the club’s prospects, admitting: “We know it is going to be a step up, but it’s a challenge we’re really excited about. We’ve been here before, and while it was tough, we learned a lot from that experience.

“The last time we won 2C, we lost our coach (Ben Manion) soon after, which made things a bit more difficult. This time around, we’re hopeful we can keep our coaching staff and the core group of players together, and that continuity could make a huge difference.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a homegrown team. That identity means a lot to us, and it’s something we want to carry with us into the higher divisions.

“There’s also some exciting young talent coming through from our Under-18s, and we’re looking forward to seeing how they step up. They will definitely keep us ‘older lads’ on our toes!

“If the right players come in during the off-season to strengthen us further, all the better, but the foundation is there. 2B is the next chapter, and if anything more comes from that, it’ll be a brilliant bonus.”

