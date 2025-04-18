Ireland U18 Schools Finish Festival With A Win

The Ireland U18 Schools team finished the Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival on a high with a four try win against a Georgia side that refused to lie down.

Ireland finish the tournament with two wins from the threes matches having lost 32-24 to Wales on Day 1 and then beating Scotland 38-21 on Day 2. In total they scored fourteen tries over the three games.

Nathan Noble grabbed a brace of tries from a powerful lineout maul either side of a Georgian try to put Ireland in front while Fionn Rowsome capitalised on a Georgian handling error to kick through, collect and score Ireland’s third. Bobby Colbert, with almost his first touch of the game, sheared through the defensive line to add the fourth. Conor McVicker was on target with three of the conversions.

Georgia rallied on 62 minutes to maul the ball over the line after pressing hard through several phases to make it 26-14. They kept up the pressure as Ireland defended gamely and the clock ticked down and scored again with just a minute left on the clock to make it a one score game at 26-21 before the whistle went with the clock in the red and an Ireland penalty from a ruck.

Ireland Tries – Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival – Days 1, 2 & 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Ireland U18 Schools v Georgia U18 (Friday 17 April, Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, Vichy, France, 12.15pm Irish Time)

15. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive College SJ/Munster Rugby)

14. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)

3. Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

4. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Jonathan Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

7. Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

8. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

17. James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

18. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College SJ/Leinster Rugby)

19. Ben Moore (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

20. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s School/Leinster Rugby)

24. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

25. Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

26. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)