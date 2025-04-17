URC Fans In Ireland Set For Expanded TV Coverage Through To 2029

Supporters of the BKT United Rugby Championship in Ireland are set to enjoy enhanced access to their favourite teams and fixtures, with Premier Sports and TG4 confirmed as broadcast partners through to 2029.

TG4 has extended its long-standing partnership with the URC, continuing as the league’s exclusive free-to-air broadcaster in Ireland.

The Irish language channel will show a minimum of 26 games per season, including selected quarter-final and semi-final matches, and the finals this year, and in 2027 and 2029.

TG4 will also broadcast 16 additional URC fixtures each season featuring non-Irish teams, offering fans a wider view of the league’s international rivalries and storylines.

Additionally, Premier Sports has significantly expanded its role in the Republic of Ireland, securing exclusive rights to one Irish provincial game per round – 21 matches per season – alongside full live coverage of every game involving Leinster, Munster, Ulster, and Connacht.

The broadcaster will also show all play-off encounters and every URC final for the next four seasons. Premier Sports Ireland is available as part of the Sports Extra Pack on Sky, NOW, Virgin Media, and Vodafone.

This move positions Premier Sports as the new home of comprehensive URC coverage in Ireland. Fans will also benefit from the broadcaster’s coverage of the Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, and more, delivering a full club rugby offering under one roof.

With Premier Sports and TG4 working in tandem, Irish rugby fans are guaranteed both depth and accessibility – whether watching in English or Irish, on subscription platforms or free-to-air TV.

These broadcast partnerships reflect the league’s growing popularity and ensure that fans across Ireland can enjoy every key moment of the BKT URC in the years ahead.

Speaking about the renewal of the long-standing partnership between the URC and TG4, Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship, said: “No broadcaster in Ireland has provided as much support to this league over such an extensive length of time as TG4, and their partnership will eclipse two decades during this next cycle.

“TG4’s desire to produce sports coverage to the highest levels has grown alongside the evolution of the BKT URC, which is a great reward for fans.

“Language and sport carry such rich cultural significance across the world, and TG4 do an incredible job at celebrating them together in a live environment.

“The URC is full of diversity and different communities that are united by their passion for our sport, and there are few stakeholders who symbolise that better than TG4.”

TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha commented: “TG4 is very pleased to continue showcasing the BKT United Rugby Championship and to provide free-to-air coverage of these important and exciting rugby matches.

“We are proud to be the exclusive free-to-air partner of the URC in Ireland, and to extend our long-standing commitment to the league.

“Rugby holds a central place in TG4’s sports coverage, and we look forward to bringing even more thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments to audiences across the island over the coming seasons.”

Ryle Nugent, CEO of Premier Sports Ireland, added: “This is a significant moment in the growth and development of Premier Sports in Ireland.

“Adding an exclusive BKT URC match each round, alongside our continued live coverage of every Irish provincial BKT URC game live and all the play-off games and final for the next four seasons, makes Premier Sports the home for the entirety of this terrific league.”