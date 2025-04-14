IRFU Announces ‘Services To Rugby’ Medal Recipients
To celebrate and acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution to the development of the game in Ireland, a special recognition award will be presented to 100 Volunteers (up to 25 per province) on 27 April 2025 as part of the IRFU’s 150th anniversary celebrations.
Reflecting on the history of the game, the nomination process was a chance for Clubs, Schools and Provinces to acknowledge the significant impact of members throughout the generations up to the modern day; influences that can still be witnessed in the rugby community across the island of Ireland.
The candidates were then finalised by the respective provinces before their final submission to the IRFU. The final list is available below and is broken down by province.
In some instances the recipients of the award have been volunteering in other Clubs and Schools who are also listed.
In offering our congratulations to all of the recipients of the awards who will be honoured by IRFU President Declan Madden at a pre-match reception ahead of the Energia All-Ireland League Finals Day at Aviva Stadium, we acknowledge and thank all of the nominees across Ireland who have showcased the outstanding work that makes the game of Rugby in Ireland so special.
CONNACHT
Stephen Parkinson – Coláiste Iognáid
Colin Cooper – Sancta Maria Louisburgh
Gerry Coen – Corrib RFC
Niall Finnerty – Portumna Rugby Club
Noel Mannion – Balllinasloe RFC
Brian Harte – Galway Bay Rugby Club
John Hardiman – OLBC
Michael Loftus – Marist College, Buccaneers RFC
Mary Lydon – Connemara RFC
Bernie Huxford – Calasanctius College
Jimmy Coen – Dunmore RFC
Johnny McCormack – Castlebar RFC
Michael Silke – Buccaneers RFC
Padraic McGann – Monivea Rugby Club
Gerry Kelly – Garbally College, Ballinasloe
Brian Mullan – Sligo RFC
Stuart Baker – St. Joseph’s College, Galway
Catherine Collins – Galway Corinthians RFC
Michael Deacy – Galwegians RFC
Alan Rowe – Ballina RFC
Gearóid Ó Broin – University of Galway RFC
Gerry O’Donnell (posthumous) – Ballina RFC
Ciaran McBrien – Carrick on Shannon RFC
Sean Higgins – Tuam RFC
Kieran Dowd – Creggs RFC
Liz Brady – Westport RFC
LEINSTER
John Hammond – UCD RFC
Dr Bill Twomey – Terenure College RFC
Irene O’Byrne – Tullow RFC
Fleur Moran – Bridgetown College
Seamus Doyle – New Ross RFC
Tom Crotty – County Carlow FC
Dermot O’Brien – St. Mary’s College RFC
Richard (Richie) Fagan – Emerald Warriors RFC
Stuart Hill – Ratoath RFC
Thomas Walsh – Guinness Rugby Club
Declan Keegan – Seapoint Rugby Club
William (Willie) Moran – Suttonians RFC
Fr Michael Sheil SJ – Clongowes Wood College SJ, Belvedere College SJ, Gonzaga College SJ, Mungret College
Edward ‘Eddie’ Fitzgerald – MU Barnhall RFC, Old Belvedere, Belvedere College SJ
Ray Dempsey – Roscrea RFC
Bill Duggan – Ashbourne RFC, Leinster Rugby
Mick Hennessey – Clane RFC
Mick McCoy – Newbridge RFC
Anthony ‘Tojo’ Walsh – Wexford Wanderers RFC
Graham Jones (posthumous) – Liberty Saints RFC
Monica Beresford – CYM Rugby Club
Dave Hicks – De La Salle Palmerston FC
Ian Harte – Arklow RFC
Vincent Pierce – Rathdrum Rugby Club
Dick Brady – Navan RFC, Lansdowne FC, Castleknock College
MUNSTER
Richie Feeney – Castletroy College
Ger Staunton – Thomond RFC
Trevor Doherty – Dungarvan RFC
Tony Daly – Kanturk RFC
Eamonn Murray – Munster Association of Referees
Wessel Vosloo – Carrigaline RFC
John Barry – Mallow RFC
Mathew ‘Matty’ McCoy – Newcastle West RFC
Anthony Kelliher – Killorglin RFC
Fergal Healy – Nenagh Ormond RFC
John Keane (posthumous)- UL Bohemian RFC
Tony Grant – Young Munster RFC
Joe Murphy – Midleton RFC
Mike Walker – Killarney RFC
Alan Craughwell – Sundays Well RFC
Donal Kennedy – Ballincollig RFC
Killian Barry – Coláiste Muire, Cobh
Dermot McGovern – Old Crescent RFC
Philip Stokes – Kinsale RFC
Gethin Lewis – Highfield RFC
Jim Murphy – Cork Constitution FC
Chris Cullinan – Crescent College Comprehensive
Garrett McCabe – Clonakilty RFC
David Glynn – Kilrush RFC
Aidan Mulvihill – Listowel RFC
ULSTER
John McKinney – Campbell College Belfast
Neil McIlwaine – Lurgan Rugby Club
Willie Gribben – Portadown
Michael Dickson (posthumous) – Carrickfergus Grammar School, Carrickfergus RFC, Malone RFC
Tom Skelton – Dalriada School
John O’Callaghan – Monaghan RFC
William Boyd – Clogher Valley RFC
John Merritt – Inishowen Rugby Club
Nigel Smythe – Belfast High School Former Pupils
Terry and Aly Finlay – Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, formerly Portora Royal School, Collegiate Grammar School
Robbie Moore (posthumous) – Queens University Belfast
Noel Conn – City of Armagh RFC
Malachy McNally – Virginia RFC
John Curry – Randalstown Rugby Club
Des O’Donnell – Instonians RFC
John Waide – Ballymoney RFC
Rab Weir – Grosvenor RFC
Peter Caldwell – Ballyclare RFC
Crawford McConkey – Coleraine Rugby Football, Cricket and Hockey Club
David Dodds – Banbridge RFC
Alan McCully – Ulster University Coleraine Magee RFC
Joe Carlisle (posthumous) – Ballynahinch RFC
Keith Patton – Royal School Dungannon
Phil Logan – Cooke RFC
Barney McGonigle – Friends School, Lisburn, Ulster Rugby