From X7s To Ireland – A Proven Pathway To International Success

To celebrate the 2025 X7s finals which took place last week we took a look back at some of the current internationals who have taken part since the inception of the tournament in 2016.

The opportunity for girls to play rugby at school and in their local club has been growing year on year and Schools Cups are now a regular part of the calendar.

The IRFU X7s has played a significant role in helping that pathway by offering schools an opportunity to try rugby and to build girls teams and it has proved a stepping stone for several internationals at 15s and 7s level as well helping several schools to introduce a full 15-a-side programme.

First introduced in 2016 as a modified ‘cross-pitch’ form of 7s, it allows schools to introduce rugby at Junior and Senior level and give young female players a taste of the game and a chance to develop their skills.

A look through the team photos in the nine years since it started gives a glimpse of just how important X7s has been in the development of Olympians, 7s and 15s internationals.

Look at the Ard Scoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe, Junior team photo from 2016 and you can pick out three current internationals in Méabh Deely, Aoibheann Reilly and Beibhinn Parsons. All three are there again in 2018 when they lifted the senior cup (Feature image).

In 2017 Ireland 7s star and Olympian Megan Burns, helped Sacred Heart Tullamore to victory.

Recent Guinness Women’s Six Nations debutantes Ruth Campbell and Erin King were part of a Kings Hospital side in 2018.

Add in Aoife Wafer (Gorey Community School), Dorothy Wall (Presentation Thurles) and Reilly and five of the team that beat Italy in Round 2 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations are X7s graduates.

Natasja Behan was part of the Gorey Community College side that won silverware in 2017. She made her Ireland 15s debut against Japan in 2022 and has also been part of the Ireland 7s squad on the World Series since 2023.

The current Ireland 7s squad includes Burns, Kate Farrell McCabe, Lucinda Kinghan and Robyn O’Connor who have all participated in X7s.

The programme continues to help schools develop young talent. Enniskillen Grammar recently lifted the Ulster Girls Schools Cup but look at the X7s from 2022 and you’ll spot several of the players including captain Leah Irwin. Keep an eye on the Ireland team sheet in a couple of years…

From X7s to Ireland

Dorothy Wall (Presentation Thurles) 2016

Lucinda Kinghan (Monaghan Collegiate) 2016

Méaby Deely, Aoibheann Reilly, Beibhinn Parsons (Ard Scoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe) 2016 & 2018

Megan Burns (Sacred Heart Tullamore) 2017

Natasja Behan (Gorey Community College) 2017

Aoife Wafer, Kate Farrell McCabe (Gorey Community School), 2018

Ruth Campbell, Erin King (Kings Hospital) 2018

Alannah Fitzpatrick (Coláiste Ísogáin, Portarlington) 2022

Robyn O’Connor (Loreto Wexford) 2023

IRFU X7s 2025 Winners

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 – Ardscolie na Trionade

𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 – Sacred Heart Westport

𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 – Killina Presentation School

Gallery: IRFU X7s Finals 2025