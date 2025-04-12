Clontarf U-20s Follow Up On League Success With Fraser McMullen Cup Win

Clontarf are the new Fraser McMullen Cup champions after Paddy Martin’s 79th-minute penalty steered them past MU Barnhall in a gripping final at Terenure College RFC.

FRASER MCMULLEN ALL-IRELAND UNDER-20 MEN’S CUP FINAL:

Saturday, April 12 –

MU BARNHALL 20 CLONTARF 23, Lakelands Park, Terenure College RFC

Scorers: MU Barnhall: Tries: Adam Gray 2; Cons: Neil Byrne 2; Pens: Neil Byrne 2

Clontarf: Tries: Fionn Hickey, Daragh Doyle; Cons: Paddy Martin 2; Pens: Paddy Martin 3

HT: MU Barnhall 7 Clontarf 10

A pulsating encounter between two well-matched Under-20 club teams, the game was played at a relentless pace, with the result only decided by Clontarf out-half Martin’s late place-kick.

The north Dubliners, who had pipped MU Barnhall to the JP Fanagan Premier 1 League title this season, got off to the perfect start, crossing the try-line inside four minutes.

After kicking to the corner, their well-constructed lineout maul rumbled over with hooker Fionn Hickey touching down. Martin converted superbly to give Ian Smith’s side a 7-0 lead.

MU Barnhall, who made it through to Fraser McMullen Cup final at their first attempt, dominated possession for much of the opening half, spending long spells inside the Clontarf 22.

However, Tom McKeown’s young charges let key chances slip through their fingers with a series of handling errors. Twice they got within metres of the line only to lose the ball under pressure.

The in-form Dylan Bruton provided one of Barnhall’s best opportunities, finding space down the right wing and racing clear, only for the touch judge’s flag to bring play back and deny the Kildare outfit a likely try.

Clontarf’s ability to absorb pressure and strike clinically was on full display, and they extended their lead with a penalty from Martin midway through the half.

Nonetheless, Barnhall deservedly opened their account in the 27th minute when Adam Gray finished off a superb individual break, shrugging off a series of tackles to score in the corner. Neil Byrne’s touchline conversion reduced the deficit to 10-7, which remained the score at half-time.

The second half started with a bang as Barnhall took the lead for the first time. An incisive break from Oisin O’Neill created a gap, and once again it was Gray who raced away down the wing to score his second try. Byrne added the extras to make it 14-10.

Clontarf responded through Martin’s reliable right boot, his second penalty goal bringing the scoreline to 14-13, with this All-Ireland U-20 decider finely poised entering the final quarter.

The atmosphere at Lakelands Park was electric, with a large crowd roaring for every hit, break, and referee’s decision. With just over ten minutes to go, Clontarf struck again.

From close range, powerful lock Daragh Doyle crashed over the line to reclaim the lead for ‘Tarf, and Martin’s conversion made it 20-17. Barnhall were not done yet, though.

They opted for the posts with five minutes remaining, and Byrne held his nerve to land a penalty and square it up at 20-all, setting up a tense finale. Both sides pushed for a winner, but it was Clontarf who had the final say.

With time ticking down, they earned a penalty just outside the Barnhall 22. Martin stepped up and, as he had done all afternoon, delivered. His third penalty of the day nudged Clontarf ahead by three points, and their defence saw out the closing moments to seal a memorable victory.

This was a showdown worthy of the occasion – fast, physical, and fiercely competitive. ‘Tarf’s ability to capitalise on key moments and the flawless kicking of Martin proved decisive as captain Charlie Coghlan lifted the Fraser McMullen Cup in front of an ecstatic support.

MU BARNHALL: Neil Byrne; Dylan Bruton, Conall O’Callaghan, Cian Behal, Adam Gray; Oisin O’Neill, Luke Fogarty; Rob Niland, Finn Brien (capt), Conan Gartland, Harry Peavoy, Sean Walsh, Finn Leach, David Moore, Sam Mills.

Replacements: Dylan O’Sullivan, Billy Dowling, Padraic Cullen, Laurence Power, Eoghan Staunton, Ethan Fennell, Gareth McGinty, James O’Rorke.

CLONTARF: Tadg Duff; Daniel Baugh, Jack Grant, Luke Carley, Rian Treacy; Paddy Martin, Sean Finlay; Karl Brennan, Fionn Hickey, Eoin McDermott, Daragh Doyle, Charlie Coghlan (capt), Johnny Cahalan, Sean Lavin, Ruairi Munnelly.

Replacements: Josh Montgomery, Conall Lohan Kilraine, John Cadogan, Ryan McCann, Darragh Mathews, Louis Gaughan, Eoghan O’Hanlon, Loclainn Harris.