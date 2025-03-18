IRFU Remembers Billy McCombe

The IRFU was saddened to hear of the recent passing of William ‘Billy’ McCombe recently after a long illness.

Billy played all his club rugby with Bangor after his time at Campbell College Belfast and Trinity College Dublin, and was a fly-half known for his prolific goal-kicking abilities.

He picked up his first international cap as an 18-year-old (replacing the injured Mike Gibson) while playing for Trinity, and kicked all of Ireland’s points in a 16-6 defeat. However, it wasn’t until 1975, some 7 years later, that he got another opportunity when he displaced Mick Quinn in the 5 Nations squad. Billy certainly made the most of this chance, finishing as the tournament’s top point scorer and registering the winning try in their opening match against England and contributed 13 points in a win over France.

Billy joined Bangor RFC in 1971 and was club captain when they won the Senior League for the first time in the 1974-75 season. A hugely popular and committed figure, he played for the 3rds a few times in the early 80s and came out of ‘retirement’ to play for Bangor in the highly successful invitational international invitational club competition in Pretoria, SA with Bangor in May 1982.

Billy was the dearly loved husband of Lynne, devoted father to James, Michael, and Anna. Also a cherished father-in-law and a loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren.

A private family committal will take place, followed by a celebration of Billy’s life on Friday 21st March at 2pm in Royal Belfast Golf Club.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to Dementia NI, NICVA Building, 61 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GB, or via Billy’s MuchLoved tribute page.

Billy will be sadly missed by the wider family circle and by his many friends. The thoughts of the Irish Rugby community are with the McCombe family at this sad time.