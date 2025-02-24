Evoke To Become An Official Sponsor Of The Ireland Women’s Team

EVOKE, Ireland’s leading digital lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) as an Official Sponsor of the Irish Women’s Rugby Team. This collaboration highlights EVOKE’s dedication to empowering women, supporting their achievements in sports, and promoting health and wellness.

Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media, publisher of EVOKE, said “We are excited to collaborate with the Irish Women’s Rugby Team. This is a significant moment for Irish Rugby as they celebrate their 150th anniversary, and the women’s team prepares for the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations and the World Cup in England this autumn.

EVOKE is committed to sharing the stories of women at every stage of their lives and in all their achievements. This sponsorship connects us with the community of Irish Women’s Rugby, allowing us to tell their stories to our audience in a meaningful and engaging way.”

Declan Madden, President IRFU, added “We are delighted to welcome EVOKE and dmg media as an official sponsor for women’s rugby. The platform they will afford us to promote the game and our athletes will be hugely advantageous, especially in a World Cup year. We are really looking forward to working closely with them over the coming years.”

Ireland kick off their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday, March 22nd, at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast with tickets on sale here from ticketmaster.ie

EVOKE has a long-standing commitment to supporting women’s sports in Ireland, sponsoring Cricket Ireland, the FAI, The Camogie Association, The Community Games, Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, and now the Irish Women’s Rugby Team.

EVOKE is part of the dmg media portfolio of brands. With a monthly audience of over 3.6 million adults, dmg media also boasts the largest online female audience of any media organisation in the Irish market.