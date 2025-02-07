Clovers Take On Glasgow In Cork

The Clovers take on a Glasgow side who are still looking for their first win in the competition. The match is part of a Celtic Challenge double header at Virgin Media Park

The Clovers previous fixture against Glasgow was postponed due to Storm Éowyn so this is the first time they meet in the competition.

Head Coach Denis Fogarty has made several changes from the last round as he looks to continue the Clovers strong start to the competition.

Enya Breen returns to captain the side in the centre with Alana McInerney out on the wing.

In the pack Beth Buttimer returns at hooker while Jane Neill switches to lock and Shirley Bailey comes in at number 8.

Clovers squad to face Glasgow Warriors in Virgin Media Park on Sunday 9th at 3.30pm

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

14. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Anna McGann (Railway Union)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock/Munster) Captain

11. Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

4. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

6. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian/Munster)

7. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

8. Shirley Bailey (Ballincollig)

Replacements

16. Emily Gavin (Railway Union/Connacht)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

18. Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Grace Brown Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemians/Munster)

23. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians/Munster)