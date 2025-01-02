Nick Timoney Signs New Two-Year Deal With Ulster Rugby

The 29-year-old has cemented himself as one of the key players in the Ulster senior squad, with his dominant performances in the back row making him a vital cog in the team.

Timoney is known for his tenacious work-rate around the breakdown and his power game, with an ability to break opposition lines and score important tries.

His quality and leadership were to the fore last weekend, captaining the team and delivering a Player of the Match performance to secure a crucial victory over Connacht in Galway.

Timoney’s eye-catching performances across the back row have seen him become a regular member of the Ireland international squad in recent years, having made his debut against USA in 2021.

The former Schools’ Cup winning captain at Blackrock College joined the Ulster Academy in 2015, after impressing for both St Mary’s RFC and Ireland U20s. He would go on to make his Ulster senior debut in 2017 and, in the same year, played with the Ireland Sevens programme on their Grand Prix Series, helping the side to qualify for the 2018 Sevens World Cup.

Since his making his debut, Timoney has amassed over 150 caps for the province.

Commenting on the news, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said:

“Agreeing terms with Nick before the Christmas period was a high priority for us, and we are delighted that he is fully invested in what we are trying to build here. Nick is one of the most well-rounded back-row players in Europe and it’s been no surprise to hear about interest in him from other big clubs.

“His journey from the Academy, Sevens, to playing for the ‘A’ team and breaking into the senior side has been full of hard work and dedication, and that has helped him develop into the athlete we see today.

“He is someone that is a standard-setter to those around him and is a very popular member of the senior squad because of the attitude, commitment and leadership he puts in every week, and he will be a key part of this team’s future.”

On the news of his extension, Timoney added:

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with Ulster. I feel very at home here and believe we have the squad to develop and become better in the years ahead.

“We have some young talent coming through that adds to our group of experienced players and that is something that both excites and motivates you for the seasons ahead.

“I’ve said I want to keep progressing as a player and I fully believe I can become the best I can be here at Ulster.”