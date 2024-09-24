Emerging Ireland Update As Mullins, Donnelly & Tector Added To Squad

There are a number of changes to the Emerging Ireland squad for the upcoming tour to South Africa following the first round of the BKT United Rugby Championship last weekend.

Shayne Bolton, Jack Boyle and Tommy O’Brien are unavailable and will be replaced by Ireland Sevens back and recent Olympian Chay Mullins, Munster prop Mark Donnelly and Leinster’s Charlie Tector respectively.

The squad will convene on Wednesday morning in the IRFU High Performance Centre before travelling to South Africa on Saturday.

Emerging Ireland Squad (South Africa Tour 2024)

Forwards (18):

Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Connacht)

Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)

Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Backs (15):

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Chay Mullins (Connacht/Ireland Sevens)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)

Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)

Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens).

Emerging Ireland Tour Fixtures

• Wednesday, 2 October: Emerging Ireland v The Pumas, 4pm local time/3pm Irish time

• Sunday, 6 October: Emerging Ireland v Western Force, 1pm local time/12pm Irish time

• Wednesday, 9 October: Emerging Ireland v The Cheetahs, 7pm local time/6pm Irish time