Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test Against Wallaroos To Be Broadcast On TG4

The IRFU is delighted to confirm Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test match against the Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday will be broadcast live on TG4.

Ireland Women, sponsored by Aon, kick off the 2024/25 season by welcoming Australia to Belfast this weekend, a Test match that also marks the start of Irish Rugby’s 150th Year Celebrations.

It promises to be a memorable occasion for Irish Rugby as Scott Bemand‘s side go head-to-head with the Wallaroos, currently ranked fifth in the world, and supporters can tune in to all the action live on TG4 and TG4.ie (Kick-off 2.30pm).

The Irish language broadcaster has been a longstanding supporter of women’s rugby having recently concluded its excellent free-to-air coverage of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship for a fourth consecutive season, while last season TG4 broadcast the Men’s and Women’s Energia All-Ireland League Finals from Aviva Stadium.

It is the second time TG4 has carried live free-to-air coverage of the Ireland Women’s team after broadcasting the historic two-Test Summer Tour of Japan in August 2021.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Ben Mulligan, IRFU Senior Commercial Manager, said: “We are delighted to confirm TG4 will broadcast our upcoming 150th Anniversary Test match in Belfast, providing Irish Rugby supporters with the opportunity to watch coverage of what promises to be a brilliant occasion.

“We are proud to work with TG4, who continue to show steadfast commitment to Irish Rugby and, in particular, the women’s game with their free-to-air coverage of our domestic competitions and national team. We look forward to working with the team at TG4 to bring supporters the very best coverage from Kingspan Stadium.”

Tickets for Ireland’s match against Australia at Kingspan Stadium are available to purchase here.

Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test Match: