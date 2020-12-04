Head-To-Head: Ireland v Scotland

A statistical preview of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup 3rd-4th place play-off between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 2.15pm).

2020 GUINNESS SERIES/AUTUMN NATIONS CUP: Saturday, December 5

IRELAND (2nd, Group A) v SCOTLAND (2nd, Group B), Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm (live RTÉ Two/Amazon Prime (UK only)/RTÉ Player/RTÉ Radio 1/BBC Radio Ulster/IRFU Live Blog)

IRELAND: Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster); Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht), Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster); Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt), Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster); Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster), Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster), James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), Eric O’Sullivan (Banbridge/Ulster), John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster), Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht), Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park ( Leinster), Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster).

SCOTLAND: Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) (capt); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Blair Cowan (London Irish), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Exeter Chiefs), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens).

Referee: Matt Carley (England)

Assistant Referees: Romain Poite (France), Karl Dickson (England)

Television Match Official: Dan Jones (Wales)

Head-To-Head:

Played – 137

Ireland Won – 65

Scotland Won – 66

Drawn – 5

Abandoned – 1

The five drawn matches were in 1893, 1896, 1900 (all 0-0), 1979 (11-11) and 1994 (6-6). The abandoned game was in 1885 at Ormeau in Belfast, when the pitch became waterlogged during a storm.

Ireland v Scotland – Results Since 2000:

2000: Ireland won 44-22, Lansdowne Road

2001: Scotland won 32-10, Murrayfield

2002: Ireland won 43-22, Lansdowne Road

2003: Ireland won 36-6, Murrayfield; Ireland won 29-10, Murrayfield

2004: Ireland won 37-16, Lansdowne Road

2005: Ireland won 40-13, Murrayfield

2006: Ireland won 15-9, Lansdowne Road

2007: Ireland won 19-18, Murrayfield; Scotland won 31-21, Murrayfield

2008: Ireland won 34-13, Croke Park

2009: Ireland won 22-15, Murrayfield

2010: Scotland won 23-20, Croke Park

2011: Ireland won 21-18, Murrayfield; Scotland won 10-6, Murrayfield

2012: Ireland won 32-14, Aviva Stadium

2013: Scotland won 12-8, Murrayfield

2014: Ireland won 28-6, Aviva Stadium

2015: Ireland won 40-10, Murrayfield; Ireland won 28-22, Aviva Stadium

2016: Ireland won 35-25, Aviva Stadium

2017: Scotland won 27-22, BT Murrayfield

2018: Ireland won 28-8, Aviva Stadium

2019: Ireland won 22-13, BT Murrayfield; Ireland won 27-3, International Stadium Yokohama

2020: Ireland won 19-12, Aviva Stadium

Biggest Wins:

Ireland: Points: 44-22, 2000 Six Nations; Margin: 36-6, 2003 Six Nations; 40-10, 2015 Six Nations

Scotland: Points & Margin: 38-10, 1997 Five Nations

Individual Records In The Series:

Most Points In A Match: Ireland 26 (David Humphreys 2003); Scotland 18 (Chris Paterson 2007, Dan Parks 2010)

Most Tries In A Match: Ireland 3 (Eugene Davy 1930, Seamus Byrne 1953, Brian O’Driscoll 2002); Scotland 4 (Bill Stewart 1913)

Most Appearances – Ireland v Scotland:

15 – Rory Best, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara

14 – Ross Ford, Mike Gibson

13 – John Hayes, Willie John McBride, Chris Paterson

12 – Sean Lamont, Paul O’Connell, Phil Orr, Fergus Slattery, Peter Stringer

11 – Sandy Carmichael, Jim Hamilton, Scott Hastings, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Moss Keane, Rob Kearney, Tom Kiernan, Bill Maclagan, Jonathan Sexton

Top Points Scorers – Ireland v Scotland:

125 – Ronan O’Gara

98 – Jonathan Sexton

95 – Chris Paterson

84 – David Humphreys

75 – Gavin Hastings

68 – Greig Laidlaw

56 – Michael Kiernan

51 – Ollie Campbell, Peter Dods

49 – Andy Irvine

31 – Mike Gibson

Top Try Scorers – Ireland v Scotland:

6 – Roy Laidlaw

5 – Alan Duggan, Brendan Mullin, Brian O’Driscoll

4 – Eugene Davy, Andrew Henderson, Denis Hickie, Arthur Smith, Tony Stanger, George Stephenson, Bill Stewart, Ivan Tukalo, Bunny Wauchope

3 – David Bedell-Sivright, Tommy Bowe, Seamus Byrne, Keith Earls, Mike Gibson, Jamie Heaslip, Stuart Hogg, Jack Kyle, Jim McCarthy, Robert Mackenzie, Fred Moran, Maurice Mortell, Conor Murray, Trevor Ringland, Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Trimble, David Wallace, William Wotherspoon

Ireland – Form Guide From Start Of The 2019 Six Nations:

Lost 32-20 v England home (Six Nations)

Won 22-13 v Scotland away (Six Nations)

Won 26-16 v Italy away (Six Nations)

Won 26-14 v France home (Six Nations)

Lost 25-7 v Wales away (Six Nations)

Won 29-10 v Italy home (Guinness Summer Series)

Lost 57-15 v England away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 22-17 v Wales away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 19-10 v Wales home (Guinness Summer Series)

Won 27-3 v Scotland neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Lost 19-12 v Japan away (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Won 35-0 v Russia neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Won 47-5 v Samoa neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Lost 46-14 v New Zealand neutral (Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final)

Won 18-14 v Scotland home (Six Nations)

Won 24-14 v Wales home (Six Nations)

Lost 24-12 v England away (Six Nations)

Won 50-17 v Italy home (Six Nations)

Lost 35-27 v France away (Six Nations)

Won 32-9 v Wales home (Guinness Series/Autumn Nations Cup)

Lost 18-7 v England away (Autumn Nations Cup)

Won 23-10 v Georgia home (Guinness Series/Autumn Nations Cup)

Scotland – Form Guide From Start Of The 2019 Six Nations:

Won 33-20 v Italy home (Six Nations)

Lost 22-13 v Ireland home (Six Nations)

Lost 27-10 v France away (Six Nations)

Lost 18-11 v Wales home (Six Nations)

Drew 38-38 v England away (Six Nations)

Lost 32-3 v France away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 17-14 v France home (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 44-10 v Georgia away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 36-9 v Georgia home (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Lost 27-3 v Ireland neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Won 34-0 v Samoa neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Won 61-0 v Russia neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Lost 28-21 v Japan away (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Lost 19-12 v Ireland away (Six Nations)

Lost 13-6 v England home (Six Nations)

Won 17-0 v Italy away (Six Nations)

Won 28-17 v France home (Six Nations)

Won 48-7 v Georgia home (Autumn Test)

Won 14-10 v Wales away (Six Nations)

Won 28-17 v Italy away (Autumn Nations Cup)

Lost 22-15 v France home (Autumn Nations Cup)

Won 28-0 v Fiji home (Autumn Nations Cup)

Ireland – Most-Capped Players:

133 Brian O’Driscoll

128 Ronan O’Gara

124 Rory Best

108 Paul O’Connell

105 John Hayes

103 Cian Healy

98 Peter Stringer

95 Jamie Heaslip

95 Rob Kearney

94 Donncha O’Callaghan

94 Jonathan Sexton

92 Malcolm O’Kelly

87 Keith Earls

86 Conor Murray

82 Gordon D’Arcy

82 Girvan Dempsey

72 Sean Cronin

72 David Humphreys

72 Geordan Murphy

72 Peter O’Mahony

72 David Wallace

71 Eoin Reddan

70 Kevin Maggs

70 Devin Toner

70 Andrew Trimble

69 Tommy Bowe

69 Mike Gibson

Ireland – All-Time Leading Points Scorers:

1083 Ronan O’Gara

850 Jonathan Sexton

560 David Humphreys

308 Michael Kiernan

296 Eric Elwood

245 Brian O’Driscoll

217 Ollie Campbell

195 Paddy Jackson

158 Tom Kiernan

150 Tommy Bowe

150 Keith Earls

145 Denis Hickie

Ireland – All-Time Leading Try Scorers:

46 Brian O’Driscoll

30 Tommy Bowe

30 Keith Earls

29 Denis Hickie

21 Shane Horgan

19 Girvan Dempsey

18 Geordan Murphy

18 Jacob Stockdale

17 Brendan Mullin

17 Andrew Trimble

16 Rob Kearney

16 Ronan O’Gara

15 Kevin Maggs

15 Keith Wood

14 Conor Murray

14 Jonathan Sexton

14 George Stephenson

13 Jamie Heaslip

12 Rory Best

12 Keith Crossan

12 David Wallace

11 Alan Duggan

11 Simon Geoghegan

11 CJ Stander

Scotland – Most-Capped Players:

110 Ross Ford

109 Chris Paterson

105 Sean Lamont

87 Scott Murray

85 Mike Blair

82 Gregor Townsend

77 Nathan Hines

77 Jason White

76 John Barclay

76 Stuart Hogg

76 Greig Laidlaw

75 Gordon Bulloch

71 Stuart Grimes

70 Chris Cusiter

70 Kenny Logan

67 Dan Parks

Scotland – All-Time Leading Points Scorers:

809 Chris Paterson

714 Greig Laidlaw

667 Gavin Hastings

269 Andy Irvine

266 Dan Parks

220 Kenny Logan

210 Peter Dods

166 Craig Chalmers

164 Gregor Townsend

147 Finn Russell

Scotland – All-Time Leading Try Scorers:

24 Ian Smith

24 Tony Stanger

22 Chris Paterson

20 Stuart Hogg

20 Tommy Seymour

17 Gavin Hastings

17 Alan Tait

17 Gregor Townsend

15 Sean Maitland

15 Ivan Tukalo

14 Sean Lamont

14 Tim Visser

World Rugby All-Time Top Points Scorers:

1598 Dan Carter (New Zealand)

1246 Jonny Wilkinson (1179-England, 67-Lions)

1090 Neil Jenkins (1049-Wales, 41-Lions)

1083 Ronan O’Gara (Ireland)

1010 Diego Dominguez (27-Argentina, 983-Italy)

992 Florin Vlaicu (Romania)

986 Owen Farrell (955-England, 31-Lions)

970 Stephen Jones (917-Wales, 53-Lions)

967 Andrew Mehrtens (New Zealand)

911 Michael Lynagh (Australia)

893 Percy Montgomery (South Africa)

878 Matt Burke (Australia)

855 Jonathan Sexton (850-Ireland, 5-Lions)

840 Merab Kvirikashvili (Georgia)

813 Leigh Halfpenny (764-Wales, 49-Lions)

809 Chris Paterson (Scotland)

World Rugby All-Time Top Try Scorers:

67 Bryan Habana (South Africa)

64 David Campese (Australia)

60 Shane Williams (58-Wales, 2-Lions)

50 Rory Underwood (49-England, 1-Lions)

49 Doug Howlett (New Zealand)

47 Brian O’Driscoll (46-Ireland, 1-Lions)

46 Christian Cullen (New Zealand)

46 Joe Rokocoko (New Zealand)

46 Julian Savea (New Zealand)

44 Jeff Wilson (New Zealand)

42 George North (40-Wales, 2-Lions)

41 Gareth Thomas (40-Wales, 1-Lions)

40 Chris Latham (Australia)

(Note: Daisuke Ohata scored 69 tries for Japan, but not all against major international opposition)

The ‘ 100 Caps’ Club:

151 Alun Wyn Jones (142-Wales, 9-Lions)

148 Richie McCaw (New Zealand)

142 Sergio Parisse (Italy)

141 Brian O’Driscoll (133-Ireland, 8-Lions)

139 George Gregan (Australia)

134 Gethin Jenkins (129-Wales, 5-Lions)

132 Keven Mealamu (New Zealand)

130 Ronan O’Gara (128-Ireland, 2-Lions)

129 Stephen Moore (Australia)

127 Victor Matfield (South Africa)

127 Kieran Read (New Zealand)

124 Rory Best (Ireland)

124 Bryan Habana (South Africa)

124 Florin Vlaicu (Romania)

122 Davit Kacharava (Georgia)

122 Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)

121 Adam Ashley-Cooper (Australia)

119 Martin Castrogiovanni (Italy)

119 Jason Leonard (114-England, 5-Lions)

119 Alessandro Zanni (Italy)

118 Fabien Pelous (France)

118 Tony Woodcock (New Zealand)

117 Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa)

116 Nathan Sharpe (Australia)

116 Yuri Kushnarev (Russia)

115 Merab Kvirikashvili (Georgia)

115 Paul O’Connell (108-Ireland, 7-Lions)

112 Marco Bortolami (Italy)

112 Dan Carter (New Zealand)

111 Ross Ford (110-Scotland, 1-Lions)

111 Philippe Sella (France)

111 John Smit (South Africa)

111 George Smith (Australia)

110 Will Genia (Australia)

110 Stephen Jones (104-Wales, 6-Lions)

110 Sekope Kepu (Australia)

109 Jean de Villiers (South Africa)

109 Catalin Fercu (Romania)

109 Chris Paterson (Scotland)

108 Owen Franks (New Zealand)

107 John Hayes (105-Ireland, 2-Lions)

106 Mauro Bergamasco (Italy)

106 Leonardo Ghiraldini (Italy)

105 Sean Lamont (Scotland)

105 Rob Simmons (Australia)

105 Ben Youngs (103-England, 2-Lions)

104 Michael Hooper (Australia)

104 Martyn Williams (100-Wales, 4-Lions)

103 Matt Giteau (Australia)

103 Victor Gresev (Russia)

103 Cian Healy (Ireland)

103 Andrea Lo Cicero (Italy)

103 Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand)

103 Gareth Thomas (100-Wales, 3-Lions)

102 Stephen Larkham (Australia)

102 Percy Montgomery (South Africa)

101 David Campese (Australia)

101 Alessandro Troncon (Italy)

101 Goncalo Uva (Portugal)

101 Vasco Uva (Portugal)

100 Valentin Calafeteanu (Romania)

100 Giorgi Chkhaidze (Georgia)

100 Andrei Garbuzov (Russia)

100 Jamie Heaslip (95-Ireland, 5-Lions)

100 Adam Jones (95-Wales, 5-Lions)

100 Mils Muliaina (New Zealand)

100 George North (97-Wales, 3-Lions)

100 Jonathan Sexton (94-Ireland, 6-Lions)

100 James Slipper (Australia)