Ireland Team Named For Twickenham

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named the match day 23 to travel to London to take on England at Twickenham on Sunday 23rd February.

The starting XV remains unchanged from the win against Wales with captain Johnny Sexton named in the half-backs alongside Conor Murray.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw start in the Irish midfield for a ninth Test match. Jordan Larmour lines out at fullback with Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong start a third consecutive test match in the front row.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan pack down in the second row. CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier make up the backrow combination.

Caelan Doris, who made a short lived debut against Scotland is in line to win his second cap off the bench.

He is joined in the replacements by Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter and Devin Toner, with John Cooney, Ross Byrne and Keith Earls covering the backline.

Tom O’Toole and Will Addison will return to Ulster to prepare for their Guinness PRO14 game against the Cheetahs with the rest of the non-matchday 23 remaining in camp for the team’s final training session on Friday.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v England, Twickenham Stadium, Sunday 23rd February 2020, KO 15.00, Guinness Six Nations Championships)

15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps

20. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

23. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps