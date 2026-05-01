Young Artist Announced As Winner Of IRFU Creative Jersey Design Competition

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has today announced Jack Smyth a pupil from St Patrick’s in Longford, as the winner of its nationwide creative jersey design competition, launched earlier this year to celebrate a historic milestone for Irish sport –the first ever Ireland Women’s standalone international fixture at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 17 May.

Selected from hundreds of entries submitted across the country, Jack’s design will be produced as the official pre match warm up jersey worn by the Ireland Women’s team ahead of their Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against Scotland.

The design will form part of a landmark occasion for women’s rugby in Ireland and will be sold exclusively by INTERSPORT Elverys.

Anna McCullagh, Jack’s teacher said:

“We are incredibly proud of Jack and the creativity he showed throughout this project. The whole class embraced the competition as a chance to express themselves and connect with Irish rugby in a really meaningful way. To see one of our pupils’ designs recognised on a national stage is an unforgettable moment for them and for our school.”

The competition was delivered by the IRFU in partnership with Canterbury, giving young people across the country the opportunity to contribute directly to a major moment in Irish rugby.

Aoife Clarke, IRFU Communications Director said: “This competition was about celebrating creativity, community and the connection between the Ireland Women’s team and their supporters. The response from budding artists nationwide was exceptional and there were some really tough decisions to make during the judging phase. Jack’s design stood out when the players voted as they loved the bold colours and design. We are delighted to see it brought to life as part of such a historic day at Aviva Stadium and look forward to welcoming Jack and his family as special guests.”

Simon Rowe, SVP Canterbury NZ said: “Canterbury is proud to work alongside the IRFU in bringing this special edition jersey to life. From concept to creation, it’s been a privilege to produce a design that not only reflects the creativity of its young designer but also supports the continued growth and visibility of women’s rugby in Ireland. Seeing the Ireland Women’s team wear it on such a significant occasion makes it all the more meaningful for us as a brand.”

Philip Staunton, Buying Director INTERSPORT Elverys said: “We’re incredibly proud to be the exclusive retail partner for this special edition jersey. This match at Aviva Stadium marks a historic moment for the Ireland Women’s team, playing on their own stage, and we’re delighted to play our part in bringing fans closer to that occasion. This jersey gives supporters a unique opportunity to celebrate and be part of a defining day for women’s sport in Ireland.”

Retail Availability

The official warm up jersey featuring the winning design will be available from Friday, 15 May:

• Online at https://www.elverys.ie

• In selected INTERSPORT Elverys stores on Suffolk Street and Fonthill

• At an INTERSPORT Elvery’s pop up at Aviva Stadium on match day, Sunday, 17 May