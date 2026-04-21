Aviva Stadium Sales Pass 20,000 Mark For Historic Guinness Women’s Six Nations Finale

Ticket sales for Ireland’s historic Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against Scotland at Aviva Stadium next month have now passed the 20,000 mark.

Following Ireland’s nine-try victory in front of a record-breaking crowd at Dexcom Stadium in Galway last Saturday, excitement is building ahead of the Round 5 showdown against Scotland at the Home of Irish Rugby on Sunday, 17 May (Kick-off 2.30pm).

Scott Bemand‘s side will play their first ever standalone Championship fixture at Aviva Stadium and ticket sales for the visit of Scotland to Dublin have surged past 20,000, ensuring it will be another milestone occasion for Irish Rugby.

Tickets are on General Sale via Ticketmaster from €22.95 for adults and just €6 for children.

On today’s news, Ireland captain Erin King said: “It’s incredibly special to see ticket sales pass 20,000 for our first ever Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium. We have been working hard to grow our Green Wave for a number of years now and through our hard work, performances and results, we want to inspire and excite supporters of all ages to get behind us.

“We saw in Galway on Saturday how significant home support can be for us as a team and there is huge motivation within the group to continue to grow and develop our support base, and just as significantly show the next generation of young players what is possible.

“We have big two matches between now and 17 May to focus on, but we can’t wait to step out at Aviva Stadium next month, feed off the energy of our supporters and be part of an occasion that will inspire more fans, more players and even bigger days ahead.”

Before then, Ireland travel to Clermont this weekend to face France on Saturday night (Kick-off 8.10pm Irish time) and welcome Wales to Belfast’s Affidea Stadium in Round 4 on Saturday, 9 May (Kick-off 6.30pm). Tickets are available to purchase here.