Opta Facts: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v Italy

The Green Wave is making its way to Galway for a first ever Guinness Women’s Six Nations fixture at Dexcom Stadium, as Ireland kick off their run of home matches in the 2026 Championship against Italy. Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , below.

– Ireland have won 16 of their previous 19 Women’s Six Nations matches against Italy (L3), including their most recent by 42 points (54-12 in the second round last year), their biggest win against the Azzurre in the Championship. They did, however, lose their last home game against them (21-27 in round 2 in 2024)

– Ireland have lost both of their last two Women’s Six Nations encounters after winning four in seven previously (L3). Nonetheless, they scored the same amount of points as England in the second half of last week’s clash (12 each), becoming the only team other than France to match the Red Roses in a single half of a Championship match this decade

– Ireland will play at Connacht Rugby’s Dexcom Stadium for the first time in the Women’s Six Nations. In fact, the only time they have played an international fixture in Galway was back in April 2006, when they defeated Canada 15-8

– Italy have won two of their last four Women’s Six Nations fixtures (L2) after losing five in a row previously, with their most recent victory in the Championship coming by 32 points (44-12 v Wales in 2025’s final round), a game in which they trailed by two points at half-time (12-10)

– Italy have won just three of their last 12 games away from home in the Women’s Six Nations (L9), with each of their last two defeats on the road having come by margins of exactly 33 points

– Ireland committed 2+ opposition tacklers from a higher share of their carries than any other team during the first round last weekend (61%), while Italy were one of two sides with a dominant carry rate above 30% on the tournament’s opening day (30.2%, also France – 51.1%)

– Ireland (10) and Italy (9) won the most turnovers of any sides in round 1 of this year’s Women’s Six Nations, with the Azzurre also conceding fewer turnovers than any other team last week (11)

– Ireland opted to attack the openside of the pitch on 95% of their attacking phases against England in round 1, more frequently than any other side in the Women’s Six Nations last Saturday, while Italy attacked the blindside the most frequently of any team (10%)

– Ireland back rower Brittany Hogan made the most tackles of any forward during the opening round (20), while Italy’s Sara Mannini made the most of any back last weekend (18)

– Ireland duo Erin King and Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald were two of three players to win a round-high two jackal turnovers last Saturday (also Gwen Crabb of Wales). Italy’s Alyssa d’Inca has won the most jackal turnovers of any back since the start of the 2025 Championship (3)