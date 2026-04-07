Ireland U-19 Team Announced For Series Opener Against France

The Ireland Under-19 Men (sponsored by PwC) have home advantage this year for their two-match Easter series against France. Head coach Aiden McNulty has revealed the starting XV for Wednesday’s opening clash at Creggs RFC (kick-off 2.30pm).

McNulty’s charges, captained from the front row by Belvedere College’s Harry Goslin, will play the France Under-20 Development team in Creggs in midweek, before the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Mullingar RFC (kick-off 2.30pm).

There are eight changes to the Ireland team that was edged out by Wales in a warm-up game, beginning with a new back-three made up of Fionn Rowsome, Harry Waters, who was part of Ireland’s Under-20 Six Nations squad recently, and Geoff O’Sullivan.

Ards clubman Tom Bell comes in to partner Bernard White in the centre, while there is an all-Ulster pairing at half-back where Owen O’Kane is joined by Belfast Royal Academy’s Connor McVicker, who kicked the match-winning penalty for the Ireland U-18 Schools side against South Africa ‘A’ last August.

Blackrock College prop Ben Guerin, who started the recent drawn Leinster Schools Senior Cup final and the replay, will link up with Joe Christle and Goslin, while Ulster Academy lock Paddy Woods is set for his age-grade international debut, packing down alongside Munster’s Jamie Walsh.

The addition of Jonathan Ginnety from Castleknock College to the back row is the final change. He will start alongside Jon Rodgers, who has gained Energia All-Ireland League experience with Ballynahinch, and Shannon’s Alex Lautsou, who continues at number 8.

Frankie Óg Sheahan comes onto the bench, fresh from helping PBC Cork to reclaim the Munster Schools Senior Cup title. Paul Neary is also in line for his first Ireland U-19 cap, having played a significant role in the successful cup campaign for St. Mary’s College.

Terenure College’s Josh Mooney is part of the forward reinforcements for the visit of France, who prepared for the series with a 57-33 win over England. It was one victory apiece between Ireland and France last year, Daniel Ryan’s early brace of tries teeing up a 33-24 triumph in La-Roche-sur-Yon.

IRELAND UNDER-19 MEN’S Team & Replacements (v France Under-20 Development XV, Under-19 Men’s International Match, Creggs RFC, Wednesday, April 8, kick-off 2.30pm):

15. Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen RFC/Munster Rugby)

14. Harry Waters (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

13. Tom Bell (Regent House School/Ards RFC/Ulster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Joe Christle (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby) (capt)

4. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Paddy Woods (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster Rugby)

6. Jonathan Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster Rugby)

8. Alex Lautsou (Shannon RFC/Munster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Harry O’Neill (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

17. James Gould (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

18. Ollie Fitzsimmons (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

19. Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/St. Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

20. Adam Boyd (Royal Belfast Academical Institution/Ulster Rugby)

21. Frankie Og Sheahan (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

22. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Rourke O’Sullivan (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht Rugby)

24. Leo Anic (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht Rugby)

25. Josh Mooney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

26. Daniel O’Connell (Garryowen RFC/Munster Rugby)

Additional Squad Members –

Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s School/Leinster Rugby)

James Curry (East Glendalough School, Wicklow/MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster Rugby)

IRELAND UNDER-19 MEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM –

Aiden McNulty – Head Coach

Jonathon Graham – Assistant Coach

Tommy O’Donnell – Assistant Coach

Niall Annett – Assistant Coach

Noel McKenna – Team Manager

Dr. Billy Twomey – Team Doctor

Nick Lalor – Team Physio

Rob Cassidy – Athletic Development Coach

Eoin Smyth – Team Analyst

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics

IRELAND UNDER-19 MEN’S 2026 SCHEDULE:

Sunday, March 29: Wales Under-19s 24 Ireland Under-19s 20, Cardiff Arms Park

Wednesday, April 8: Ireland Under-19s v France U-20 Development XV, Creggs RFC, 2.30pm

Sunday, April 12: Ireland Under-19s v France U-20 Development XV, Mullingar RFC, 2.30pm