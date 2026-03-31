Ireland Squad Named For U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival

The Ireland U18 squad, sponsored by PWC, for the Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival, at Wellington College in England, has been named by head coach Craig Hansberry.

The U18 Women’s festival runs over Easter with Ireland playing two full matches and two 35 minute games, in line with previous festivals. All the matches will be live on irishrugby+ and Six Nations U20 youtube channel.

There are a number of players with experience in this tournament last season including Usha Daly O’Toole, Lucia Dickinson and Roisin Power in the forwards and Caitlin Crowe, Lani O’Donovan and Aoife Heany in the backs.

Cill Dara’s Emma Jane Wilson features in the squad for the third season in a row.

Ireland enjoyed an excellent run in the 2025 tournament with wins against Scotland, England, and Italy and a draw with Wales. They’re only loss came against France.

Hansberry’s coaching team includes former Ireland international Michelle Claffey.

Ireland U18 Women’s Squad (Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival)

Forwards

Alice Buckley (Kanturk/Ballincollig)

Ella Buckley (Ballincollig)

Usha Daly O’Toole (Wicklow)

Lucia Dickinson (IQ Rugby)

Uillin Eilan (Tuam)

Katie Griffin (Loughrea)

Molly Hennessy (New Ross)

Diana Izekor (Longford)

Cairin Kearns (Gort)

Evie Kennedy (Ballina)

Roisin Kinch (Tullow)

Anna McDermott (Ballinasloe)

Olivia McKinley (Banbridge)

Lily Murphy (Tullow)

Niamh O’Mahoney (Dolphin)

Ruby Osumah (Tullamore)

Roisin Power (Ballinasloe)

Mia Rowan (Longford)

Coumba Sow (Clontarf)

Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara)

Backs

Jess Briody (Mullingar)

Lily Byrne (Dolphin)

Caitlin Crowe (Virginia)

Julie Finn (Clonakilty)

Aoife Heaney (Tuam/Claremorris)

Abi Kelly (Ennis)

Clodagh McCarthy (Clonakilty)

Jo McCaughey (Clonakilty)

Amy McConkey (Cooke)

Lani O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

Roisin O’Sullivan (Ballinasloe)

Kitty Sweeney (Westport)

Sophia White (Arklow)

Management

Head coach: Craig Hansberry

Assistant: Michelle Claffey

AD: Paul Heasley

Physio: Eva McPartlan

Doctor: Mathew Dockel

Manager: Siobhan Barrett

Analyst: Ollie Smyth

Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival

Thursday, April 2

Ireland v France, 14:15

Monday, April 6

Ireland v England, 13:00 (35 minute match)

Ireland v Scotland, 14,00 (35 minute match)

Friday, April 10

Ireland v Italy, 14:15