Clovers And Wolfhounds All Set For Celtic Challenge Final Showdown

The first ever Celtic Challenge final takes place this Saturday and with the trophy guaranteed to be heading to Ireland, the only question is will it be claimed by the Clovers or the Wolfhounds, who are looking to make it three titles in a row. Both teams travel to the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh for a 3pm kick off.

The Clovers have made one change from the team that beat Gwalia in the semi-final last week with Annakate Cournane starting at six.

Beth Buttimer packs down in the front row between Siobhan McCarthy and Sadhbh McGrath. Aoibheann McGrath moves back into the second row with captain Ruth Campbell. Cournane joins Jemima Adams Verling and Ailish Quinn in the back row.

The strong backline of Emily Lane alongside Enya Breen continues at nine and ten respectively. Béibhinn Parsons is named on the left wing with Anna McGann on the right. McInerney is partnered with Niamh Gallagher in the centre with Aoife Corey continuing at full back.

The Wolfhounds have also made just one change to their starting line up with Aoife Corcoran starting in the back row. The front row of India Daley, Linda Djougang and Sophie Barrett start again with Naoise Smyth and Kate Jordan continuing in the second row. The back row has Corcoran starting with Fiona Tuite and Erin King.

The backline remains the same with Alex Connor starting at nine and Dannah O’Brien at ten. Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Robyn O’Connor are on the wings with Aoife Dalton joining Eve Higgins in the centre and Stacey Flood at full back.

Wolfhounds v Clovers, Saturday March 28th 3pm Hive Stadium

15 – Stacey Flood (Leinster)

14 – Robyn O’Connor (Leinster)

13 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

12 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

11- Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster)

10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

9 – Alex Connor (Leinster)

1 – Linda Djougang (Leinster)

2 – India Daley (Ulster)

3- Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

5 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

6 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

7 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Sarah Delaney (Leinster)

17 – Hannah Wilson (Leinster)

18 – Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster)

19 –Maeve Óg O Leary (Munster)

20 – Regan Casey (IQ Rugby)

21 – Jade Gaffney (Leinster)

22 – Abby Moyles Ulster)

23 – Amy Larn (Leinster)

Clovers

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Anna McGann (Connacht)

13 – Alana McInerney (Munster)

12 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)

11- Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht)

10 – Enya Breen (Munster)

9 – Emily Lane (Munster)

1 – Siobhan McCarthy (Munster)

2 – Beth Buttimer (Munster)

3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)

4 – Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (Captain)

5 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

6 – Annakate Cournane (Munster(

7 – Ailish Quinn (Connacht)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Emma Dunican (Munster)

17 – Grainne Burke (Munster)

18 – Eilís Cahill (Munster)

19 – Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster)

20 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

21 – Katie Whelan (Leinster)

22 – Kate Flannery (Munster)

23 – Lucia Linn (Munster)