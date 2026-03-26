Ireland Women’s U21s Squad Named For Upcoming Six Nations Series

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named the Ireland Women’s U21s squad, sponsored by PwC, for the inaugural U21 Women’s Six Nations Series .

Following the success of the U20 Women’s Summer Series in recent years, the introduction of this new tournament, which will see Ireland face Italy, England and Wales in three home and away fixtures, adds further opportunity for young players in green along the underage pathway.

Briggs has selected a squad of 35 players for the Series, with Munster’s Lucia Linn named to captain the side.

Ireland will get their campaign underway against Italy at Dexcom Stadium in Galway on Saturday, 18 April (Kick-off 2.20pm), as part of an exciting double header at the Home of Connacht Rugby before Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against Italy (Kick-off 5.40pm).

Briggs’ side will then face England at Butts Park Arena in Coventry on Saturday, 2 May (Kick-off 3pm), before concluding the tournament against Wales in Ystrad Mynach on Sunday, 10 May (Kick-off 2pm).

Whilst predominately featuring athletes under the age of 21, teams are permitted to select a limited number of players up to the age of 23, ensuring further exposure for players of national interest leading up to the senior national team.

The extended Ireland squad have been preparing for the tournament through a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin, in addition to an uncapped challenge match against Canada U20s last weekend.

Commenting on today’s squad announcement, Head Coach Briggs said: “The evolution of this tournament into the U21 Women’s Six Nations Series, to run alongside the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, is a significant addition to the calendar. These matches will provide a vital bridge between representing Ireland at underage level to making the step to senior Test level, ensuring our high potential players are exposed to consistent and high-quality minutes in green.

“For us, it’s about creating an environment where these young athletes can grow, be challenged, and truly understand what it means to represent Ireland at the highest level. We have had a good period of preparation in camp and we look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead, starting with a landmark double-header match day for Irish Rugby at Dexcom Stadium in Galway.”

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner at PwC Ireland, added: “This year we celebrate 21 years of partnership with the IRFU. We are committed to supporting Ireland’s next generation and women in sport through fostering a strong culture of talent, leadership and performance excellence.

“We wish the team the very best of luck and look forward to supporting them throughout their campaign.”

Tickets for Ireland’s opening match against Italy at Dexcom Stadium now available on General Sale here.

Ireland Women’s U21s:

Forwards (20):

Jemima Adams Verling

Gabby Brown

Ella Buckley

Grainne Burke

Ella Burns

Aoife Corcoran

Annakate Cournane

Saoirse Crowe

Sarah Delaney

Emma Dunican

Alisha Flynn

Poppy Garvey

Sally Kelly

Roisin Maher

Aoibheann McGrath

Orlaith Morrissey

Aoibhe O’Flynn

Ailish Quinn

Rosie Searle

Naoise Smyth

Backs (15):

Lyndsay Clarke

Alex Connor

Katie Corrigan

Emily Foley

Siofra Hession

Leah Irwin

Aoibhe Kelly

Lucia Linn (captain)

Heidi Lyons

Niamh Murphy

Robyn O’Connor

Teni Onigbode

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton

Chisom Ugwueru

Ava Usanova.