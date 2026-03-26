Bryn Ward Signs First Senior Contract With Ulster
Ulster Rugby has announce that Academy back rower Bryn Ward has agreed terms on a new deal that will see him become a contracted senior player with the province next season.
The 21-year-old has made an impressive impact for the Ulster senior Men’s team this season, following on from his debut back in October against the Lions at Ellis Park.
Ward confirmed to perform at a high level when given the opportunity, shown by his try-scoring player-of-the-match performance against Munster in January.
Later in the same month, he shone on his maiden European home start against Stade Français Paris, picking up his second player-of-the-match award in quick succession.
The Ballynahinch man, and younger brother of senior winger Zac, can play at openside flanker or at number 8, allowing him to show his power and physicality around the contact area.
Ward recently made an impression in the national set-up, with a call-up to the Ireland senior squad during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations after being brought in to train before the Championship.
A former Ireland Under-20s international, he also represented the Ireland XV against England ‘A’ at Thomond Park last month.
He has been identified as a player of high potential for some time. He helped RBAI win the Danske Bank Ulster Schools Senior Cup title in 2023, with his line break providing the platform for a decisive late try.
The young forward has also gained valuable playing experience in Energia All-Ireland-League Men’s Division 1A with his club side Ballynahinch.
Commenting on his new deal, Ward said: “I am very happy to sign my first senior contract with Ulster Rugby. It has always been a dream of mine to wear the jersey, and I’ve managed to fulfil that this season.
“I’m taking everything in my stride and enjoying the pressure that comes with playing at this level. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead, and feel driven to keep improving my game as a senior player next year.”
Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, added: “Bryn’s standout performances have been a fantastic success story for us this season.
“Credit goes to him for taking his opportunities, and to the coaching staff within our Academy system and senior team who have prepared him to perform at professional level.
“He has shown in a short space of time that he is a player with so much potential, especially around his ball-carrying ability. For a young player, he also has a strong mentality which has allowed him to settle in quickly.
“We are as excited as our supporters to see him continue to develop as an Ulster player in the future.”