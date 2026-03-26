Bryn Ward Signs First Senior Contract With Ulster

The 21-year-old has made an impressive impact for the Ulster senior Men’s team this season, following on from his debut back in October against the Lions at Ellis Park.

Ward confirmed to perform at a high level when given the opportunity, shown by his try-scoring player-of-the-match performance against Munster in January.

Later in the same month, he shone on his maiden European home start against Stade Français Paris, picking up his second player-of-the-match award in quick succession.

The Ballynahinch man, and younger brother of senior winger Zac, can play at openside flanker or at number 8, allowing him to show his power and physicality around the contact area.