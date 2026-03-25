Bigger Stages, New Stars – The Guinness Women’s Six Nations Is Back

The 2026 edition of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations was officially launched in London on Wednesday and this year’s tournament promises to be evem more exciting and record breaking than before.

On April 11th, the Guinness Women’s Six Nations returns, and this year, the volume is being turned up. The action will take place in front of incredible atmospheres, with attendance records already set to be broken, and the world’s best rugby coming to more screens than ever before.

To kick things off, the captains and head coaches took over London’s new Guinness Old Brewer’s Yard in Covent Garden. This was a celebration of how far this game has come. The stars of the show met with fans, creators, and fellow athletes to set the stage for five rounds of unforgettable rugby.

This year is all about the experience. By moving the Championship into its own dedicated window in the rugby calendar, the women’s game is taking its rightful place in the spotlight. With massive national stadiums hosting fixtures – including Allianz Stadium, Principality Stadium and the Aviva Stadium – and every second of the action broadcast globally, it’s never been easier to get behind your team.

Ticket sales for Ireland’s Super Sunday match against Scotland in Aviva Satdium in May are over 15,000 and counting which makes it the biggest selling Women’s Rugby match in Ireland before a ball has even been kicked.

The future is now: Introducing the U21 Series

It’s not just about celebrating the icons of today; it’s about fast-tracking the stars of tomorrow. This year marks the debut of the U21 Women’s Six Nations Series.

Running alongside the senior tournament, the U21s will give the next generation a taste of the international grind. Even better for the fans: Round 2 will feature double-header weekends in every host city, where you can watch the U21s play right before the senior elites. It’s a chance to see the future of the sport unfold on the same turf as the stars of today.

Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations, believes this year is a turning point:

“The women’s game is still very young, and that brings a huge opportunity to be responsibly disruptive; to innovate, make bold decisions, and try new things to encourage its evolution, but always remaining authentic and genuine This year the Championship moves further into its own standalone window within the rugby calendar, to challenge the game to stand on its own merits and have its moment in the spotlight.

“We are already seeing huge appetite to attend fixtures, and with major broadcast coverage of every fixture, the support of partners to enhance the experience for fans, there is a genuine sense that this year’s Championship will build on this momentum and take the game on another level.”

Ireland Fixtures – 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations: