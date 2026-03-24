DHL Express Ireland And IRFU Renew Long Standing Partnership

DHL Express Ireland and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) today announced the renewal of their longstanding sponsorship agreement, reinforcing a successful partnership that has supported Irish rugby while showcasing shared values of performance, teamwork, and excellence.

The renewed agreement will see DHL Express Ireland continue as the Official Logistics Partner to the IRFU, providing world-class international shipping expertise and operational support.

Mike Farrell, MD DHL Express Ireland said:

“Renewing our partnership with the IRFU reflects our deep pride in supporting Irish rugby and the communities it inspires. Both organisations share a commitment to high performance, resilience, and teamwork. We look forward to continuing to deliver excellence together — whether that’s on the pitch or through the logistics solutions that help keep teams moving worldwide.”

Billy Murphy, Chair of Commercial & Marketing, IRFU, said: “DHL Express Ireland has been a trusted and valued partner of Irish Rugby for many years, and we are delighted to renew this longstanding relationship. Their expertise, professionalism and commitment to excellence mirror the standards we set across all areas of the game. We look forward to building on the strong foundations of our partnership and achieving even more together in the years ahead.”