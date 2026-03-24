Autism & Inclusive Coaching Training to Support Rugby Coaches

A new online training programme designed to help coaches better support autistic players will take place this April, providing practical tools to create more inclusive rugby environments.

Delivered in partnership with the Middletown Centre for Autism, the Autism & Inclusive Coaching training will take place across two online sessions on 15th April and 22nd April from 7.30pm to 9.00pm.

Related News The training programme will explore communication, sensory processing, anxiety and behaviour in autistic young people, and how these factors can influence participation in sport.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article The course has been developed to support coaches, volunteers and those working with young players to better understand autistic experiences and to provide practical coaching strategies that can be applied within rugby training environments.

The first session will focus on communication differences, sensory processing and motor planning, while introducing how anxiety can affect autistic participants. Coaches will learn how to adapt their communication, simplify instructions and structure training sessions in ways that improve clarity, predictability and engagement.

The second session will focus on recognising anxiety and stress responses within sporting environments. It will explore how behaviours can often be expressions of distress rather than intentional actions and will introduce practical co-regulation strategies that coaches can use to help players feel safe and remain engaged in training.

The training will also examine topics including sensory sensitivities, the importance of routine and preparation, understanding masking and fatigue, and recognising early signs of dysregulation.

By the end of the programme, coaches will have a stronger understanding of autistic communication, sensory needs and anxiety, and will be equipped with practical approaches to create accessible and supportive coaching environments.