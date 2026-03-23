Terenure College RFC Launch Women’s Rugby Programme for 2026/27

Terenure College RFC has officially launched its Women’s Rugby programme ahead of the 2026/27 season, marking an important step in the continued growth of the club and the women’s game.

Members, players, coaches and supporters gathered to mark the occasion, with Women’s Pathway Lead Aoife O’Grady acting as MC. Club President David Lynagh confirmed the introduction of the women’s team, highlighting the club’s ambition to grow the women’s game and create a strong pathway for girls and women within Terenure.

Club President David Lynagh formally announcing the introduction of the women’s team for the upcoming season.

Chairman of Rugby Will Moore also spoke about the significance of fully integrating women’s rugby into the club’s rugby structure, with Donal Hyland representing women’s rugby on the rugby committee.

“𝑁𝑜𝑤 𝑤𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑙𝑦 𝑎 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑐𝑙𝑢𝑏. 𝑂𝑢𝑟 𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑟, 𝑡𝑜 𝑔𝑟𝑜𝑤 𝑤𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑛’𝑠 𝑟𝑢𝑔𝑏𝑦 ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑠𝑒𝑒 𝑏𝑜𝑡ℎ 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑚𝑒𝑛’𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑛’𝑠 𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑠 𝑟𝑢𝑛𝑛𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑙𝑠 𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑎𝑡 𝐿𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑑𝑜𝑤𝑛𝑒 𝑅𝑜𝑎𝑑.”

The announcement comes as Terenure College RFC prepares to open its new clubhouse at the end of the season. The modern facility has been designed with inclusivity in mind, with dedicated changing rooms and shower facilities to support both men’s and women’s teams.

Terenure College RFC is now inviting girls and women interested in playing rugby to get involved as the club builds towards its first women’s team for the 2026/27 season.

More details will follow in the coming months, including a summer “Give It A Try” series and a launch event later summer.

All levels welcome, please contact womensrugby@tcrfc.ie