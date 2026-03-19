State of the Game Rugby Survey 2026 – Have Your Say

The 2026 State of the Game Survey is now live, and we want to hear from you.

First introduced in 2023, the State of the Game survey plays a vital role in shaping the future of rugby. The insights gathered helped inform the 2024–2028 strategic plan, and your feedback each season continues to ensure that the voice of the rugby community is heard and acted upon.

As the game continues to evolve, our focus remains clear – attracting new people to rugby, retaining those already involved, and reconnecting with those who have stepped away.

This year’s survey is open to a wide range of voices across the game, including players, coaches and match officials, as well as club officials and supporters at all levels. Whether you’re on the pitch, on the sidelines, or in the stands, your perspective matters.

Capturing the views of our rugby community is essential to shaping the future of the game. Your input helps guide decision-making, improve experiences, and ensure rugby continues to grow in the right direction. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and the impact of your feedback will be long-lasting.

You can also share the survey with teammates, colleagues, and fellow supporters using the link below: https://bit.ly/26StateOfGameSurvey

As a thank you for taking part, all participants will be entered into a prize draw to win two tickets to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Ireland v Scotland at Aviva Stadium on May 17th, as well as two tickets to a Men’s Autumn International at Aviva Stadium.

Have your say today and help shape the future of rugby.