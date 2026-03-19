Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

The race for promotion or playoffs is down to the final few rounds for some while others have already topped their divisions as we head into a weekend that promises some cracking club rugby action in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Women’s Division

The Top Four are nailed on but there’s still a chance to play for home advantage in the semi-finals as they clash this weekend. In theory the unbeaten UL Bohs can be overhauled at the top of the table but it would take some spectacular results this weekend and next.

Men’s Division 1A

Cork Con (5) travel to Nenagh (10) knowing a win would put pressure on Lansdowne (4) who are away to Terenure (3) in the race for a coveted semi-final. There’s just a point between ‘Nure and Lansdowne and four more to Cork Con.

Division 1B

Top spot in 1B is going to the wire. Old Wesley (1) are away to UCC (9) while Trinity (2) make the shorter trip to Naas.

Division 2A

Parsonstown will be packed on Saturday afternoon as MU Barnhall (1) host Cashel (7). The Leixlip club are still unbeaten this season and are already Division Champions.

Division 2B

Galwegians have set the pace all season and top the division still unbeaten; they’re at home to second place Clogher Valley this weekend in what could be a cracking game.

Division 2C

Top travels to bottom in 2C as Clonmel (1) are on the road to Malahide (10). Meanwhile Bective (2) are at home to Bruff (7) and Thomond (3) travel to Dolphin (5).