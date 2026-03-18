Bemand Signs Contract Extension As Ireland Head Coach Through To 2029

The IRFU is delighted to announce that Scott Bemand has signed a contract extension to remain as Ireland Head Coach until Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 .

In charge since August 2023, Bemand has spearheaded a period of exciting growth and evolution for the squad and news of his commitment to the programme for a further three years is a welcome boost ahead of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations next month.

Having guided Ireland back to the Women’s Rugby World Cup stage in England last year, and overseen the side’s ascension up to number five in the Women’s World Rugby Rankings, Bemand will now lead his squad into the upcoming 2026 Championship and beyond to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia.

At an important juncture in the squad’s development and the overall advancement of the women’s game in Ireland, Bemand’s contract renewal through to 2029 further underlines his commitment to the programme and the IRFU’s ambition in building further on the positive progress made during his tenure to date.

In Bemand’s time in charge, Ireland won the inaugural WXV3 tournament in Dubai, finished third in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations to automatically qualify for Women’s Rugby Cup 2025 in England and then recorded a famous victory over New Zealand at WXV1 in Vancouver to finish second in that tournament.

At last year’s Women’s Rugby Cup 2025, Ireland qualified for the quarter-final stage following Pool victories over Spain and Japan before being edged out in a thrilling quarter-final by France in Exeter.

Commenting on today’s news, Bemand said: “It is a great privilege to sign on for another Rugby World Cup cycle with the IRFU and reaffirm my commitment and belief in the squad and programme moving forward. We have made positive progress in recent years but we know there is more to come from our group and are excited to build on the foundations we have laid.

“There’s a strong work ethic, determination and belief within the playing squad and staff, and I’m committed to building on that as we aim to compete at the highest level, starting with the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations which gives us an opportunity to push ourselves further on the biggest Test stage.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “We’re delighted to secure Scott’s future for the next Rugby World Cup cycle at an important growth stage for our Women’s squad. The tireless work, dedication and investment Scott has put into the programme over the last couple of years has been evident through the team’s performances, and it was important for us to retain Scott’s leadership moving forward into this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign and beyond.

“In addition to the team’s on-field growth and evolution during Scott’s tenure, he has placed a huge emphasis on the development of young players and as we build towards 2029 Rugby World Cup in Australia, we’re excited to advance the squad’s depth, ambition and performance levels.”

Ireland will open the Guinness Women’s Six Nations away to England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, April 11 (Kick-off 2.25pm), before hosting Italy at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, April 18 (kick-off 5.40pm), in what will be another milestone occasion for Irish Rugby.

The newly-renovated home of Connacht Rugby – which officially opened in January – will play host to its first Women’s Six Nations match, with the Ireland Women’s only previous appearance in Galway being a 15-8 victory over Canada in April 2006.

Bemand’s charges then travel to France in Round 3 on Saturday, April 25 (kick-off 8.10pm), before concluding the Championship with back-to-back home games in Belfast and Dublin.

Ulster’s Affidea Stadium has staged a number of Women’s internationals in recent years, and Wales will be the visitors to Belfast in Round 4 on Saturday, May 9 (kick-off 6.30pm), before Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium on the final weekend on Sunday, May 17 (kick-off 2.30pm).

The Round 5 encounter will be the first ever standalone Women’s international at the home of Irish Rugby, and ticket sales have already passed the 15,000 mark, ensuring it will be a landmark Championship campaign for Ireland.

Tickets for all three of Ireland’s home matches are available here.